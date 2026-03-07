EYE ON BUSINESS: This week’s meetings

• Port Angeles Business Association — Breakfast meetings with networking and educational programs are held Tuesdays at 7:30 a.m. at Joshua’s Restaurant, 113 DelGuzzi Drive (off U.S. Highway 101) in east Port Angeles.

This week features Steve Raider-Ginsburg, Executive and Artistic Director, Field Arts & Events Hall.

There is a $5 minimum charge by Joshua’s for those at the PABA meeting who do not order breakfast.

• Port Angeles Chamber of Commerce — Monthly luncheon meetings are held on the second Wednesday of each month at 11:15 a.m. in the second-floor meeting room of the Red Lion Hotel, 221 N. Lincoln St.

Tickets for the luncheon are $25 if preregistered at www.portangeles.org; at the door, they are $30 for members and for nonmembers, and can be purchased from the meeting room cashier. This week features Port Angeles City Manager Nathan West and the 2026 State of the City.

• Port Angeles Rotary — Meetings on Wednesdays at the student-run Wildcat Cafe at Lincoln School, 905 W. Ninth St., at noon in Port Angeles.

This week features Sam Grello, Executive Director of the Port Angeles Waterfront District.

• Port Angeles Nor’Wester Rotary — Meeting in person Friday at 7 a.m. at Port Angeles Senior & Community Center, 328 E. Seventh Street in Port Angeles.

This week features Clallam County PUD with Commissioner Phyllis Bernard.

Zoom access is by request. Email info@rotarynorwester.org for information.

• Port Angeles Kiwanis Club — Meets in-person noon to 1 p.m. every Thursday at Joshua’s Restaurant, 113 DelGuzzi Drive (off U.S. Highway 101) in east Port Angeles.

This week features Odyssey of the Mind, presented by Dick Wildman.

There is a $5 minimum charge by Joshua’s for those at the Kiwanis meeting who do not order lunch.

• Olympic Kiwanis Club — Meets in-person 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. every Thursday at Port Angeles Food Bank, 632 N. Oakridge Drive in Port Angeles. Coffee will be served.

This week features a monthly business meeting.

• Soroptimist International of Port Angeles-Noon Club — Meets at noon on the first three Fridays of each month at Joshua’s Restaurant, 113 DelGuzzi Drive (off U.S. Highway 101) in east Port Angeles.

This week features introduction talks. There is a $5 minimum charge by Joshua’s for those at the Soroptimist meeting who do not order lunch or beverage.

• Clallam County Economic Development Council — Coffee With Colleen, hosted by Colleen McAleer, on Wednesdays at 8 a.m. The Zoom link is us02web.zoom.us/j/89474510306?pwd=VlIr RHh5RG1nYVh3V3J XRzF SMmRodz09,Meeting ID 894 7451 0306 and Passcode 187447.

This week features Josh Weiss, Partner, Columbia Policy Advisor.

• Sequim Sunrise Rotary — Hybrid meetings on Fridays at 7 a.m. at the Dungeness River Center, 1943 W. Hendrickson Rd., Sequim, and online via zoom.

This week features Robert Beebe,president, Olympic Game Farm. Programs can be found on their website, http://sequimsunriserotary.org. For a zoom invitation, email sequimsunriserotary club@gmail.com.

• West End Business and Professional Association — Meets in person Wednesdays from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. at Forks Congregational Church Fellowship Hall, 280 S. Spartan Ave., Forks.

• The Port Townsend Kiwanis Club – Meets in person at noon Wednesdays at the Hwy 20 Roadhouse Restaurant, 2152 W. Sims Way, Port Townsend.

• The Port Townsend Sunrise Rotary Club — Hybrid meetings Wednesdays at 7:15 a.m. In-person at Grace Lutheran Church, 1120 Walker Street, Port Townsend, and streaming on the Zoom platform.

For access to the Zoom meeting, email PTTownsend SunriseRotary@gmail.com.

• The Port Townsend Rotary Noon Club — Meets in person at noon on the first and third Tuesdays of each month at Grace Lutheran Church, 1120 Walker Street, in Port Townsend.

• The Rotary Club of East Jefferson County — Meets at noon Thursdays at the Tri-Area Community Center, 10 West Valley Road, Chimacum.

This week features Katelyn Kean, Director, Northwest Maritime Center.

________

All of the above meetings are open to the public.