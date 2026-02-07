Todd Ortloff Show guests this week

PORT ANGELES — Here is this week’s schedule for the 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Todd Ortloff Show on KONP 1450 AM, 101.7 FM in Port Angeles, 101.3 FM in Sequim and myclallamcounty.com on the internet outside the Port Angeles area.

This week’s scheduled lineup:

Monday – Volunteer Hospice of Clallam County – Jeanette Stehr-Green with Dr. Tom Kummet,retired oncologist, and Dr. Paul Craven, OMC ER physician, discuss making and communicating decisions on life-sustaining treatments.

Tuesday – Sam Grello, Executive Director of the Port Angeles Waterfront District, talks about the “Welcome Back Coho” event taking place on Feb. 19.

Second segment – Award winning author and molecular biologist Richard M. Anderson discusses his new book “Outbound: Meta Mars,” a gripping work that imagines a future where humans and sentient artificial beings must learn to coexist or risk mutual destruction.

Wednesday – Port Angeles Mayor Kate Dexter.

Second segment – Bacon Bits with Amanda Bacon.

Thursday – Clallam County Commissioners Mike French and Randy Johnson, with Tim Havel and Bruce Emery (DCD Department) discussing the county’s Comp Plan.

Second segment – Business Bits with Small Business advisor Kevin Hoult.