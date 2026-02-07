Todd Ortloff Show guests this week

PORT ANGELES — Here is this week’s schedule for the 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Todd Ortloff Show on KONP 1450 AM, 101.7 FM in Port Angeles, 101.3 FM in Sequim and myclallamcounty.com on the internet outside the Port Angeles area.

This week’s scheduled lineup:

Monday – Volunteer Hospice of Clallam County – Jeanette Stehr-Green with Dr. Tom Kummet,retired oncologist, and Dr. Paul Craven, OMC ER physician, discuss making and communicating decisions on life-sustaining treatments.

Tuesday – Sam Grello, Executive Director of the Port Angeles Waterfront District, talks about the “Welcome Back Coho” event taking place on Feb. 19.

Second segment – Award winning author and molecular biologist Richard M. Anderson discusses his new book “Outbound: Meta Mars,” a gripping work that imagines a future where humans and sentient artificial beings must learn to coexist or risk mutual destruction.

Wednesday – Port Angeles Mayor Kate Dexter.

Second segment – Bacon Bits with Amanda Bacon.

Thursday – Clallam County Commissioners Mike French and Randy Johnson, with Tim Havel and Bruce Emery (DCD Department) discussing the county’s Comp Plan.

Second segment – Business Bits with Small Business advisor Kevin Hoult.

Previous
EYE ON BUSINESS: This week’s meetings

More in Business

EYE ON BUSINESS: This week’s meetings

Breakfast meetings with networking and educational… Continue reading

Todd Ortloff Show guests this week

Here is this week’s schedule for the 1 p.m.… Continue reading

Todd Ortloff Show guests this week

Here is this week’s schedule for the 1 p.m.… Continue reading

EYE ON BUSINESS: This week’s meetings

Breakfast meetings with networking and educational… Continue reading

What is HUBZone certification, and why does it matter?

For businesses interested in government contracting, understanding and leveraging federal certifications can… Continue reading

Todd Ortloff Show guests this week

Here is this week’s schedule for the 1 p.m.… Continue reading

EYE ON BUSINESS: This week’s meetings

Breakfast meetings with networking and educational… Continue reading

Todd Ortloff Show guests this week

Here is this week’s schedule for the 1 p.m.… Continue reading

EYE ON BUSINESS: This week’s meetings

Breakfast meetings with networking and educational… Continue reading

EYE ON BUSINESS: This week’s meetings

Breakfast meetings with networking and educational… Continue reading

Bullard to resign from First Fed

Geraldine L. Bullard, executive vice president and chief operating… Continue reading

Todd Ortloff Show guests this week

Here is this week’s schedule for the 1 p.m.… Continue reading