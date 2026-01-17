Todd Ortloff Show guests this week

PORT ANGELES — Here is this week’s schedule for the 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Todd Ortloff Show on KONP 1450 AM, 101.7 FM in Port Angeles, 101.3 FM in Sequim and myclallamcounty.com on the internet outside the Port Angeles area.

This week’s scheduled lineup:

Monday – Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day special programming.

Tuesday – Port Angeles High School Girls Flag Football coach Sam Salanoa and senior players Piper Alton and Kennedy Rognlien.

Wednesday – Peninsula College President Suzy Ames.

Thursday – International Guitar Night’s first ukulele artist Taimane discusses the festival to be held at Field Arts & Events Hall.

Second segment – Business Bits with Small Business Advisor Kevin Hoult.

Todd Ortloff Show guests this week

