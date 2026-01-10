Todd Ortloff Show guests this week

PORT ANGELES — Here is this week’s schedule for the 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Todd Ortloff Show on KONP 1450 AM, 101.7 FM in Port Angeles, 101.3 FM in Sequim and myclallamcounty.com on the internet outside the Port Angeles area.

This week’s scheduled lineup:

Monday – Clallam County Prosecuting Attorney Mark Nichols, discussing criminal appeals and January being National Human Trafficking Prevention Month.

Second segment – North Olympic History Center Executive Director David Brownell.

Tuesday – Clallam 2 Fire-Rescue Fire Chief Jake Patterson.

Second segment – Artistic Director and Conductor of the Port Angeles Symphony Orchestra Jonathan Pasternack, discussing the upcoming Chamber II concert featuring Tyler Benedict.

Wednesday – Port Angeles Mayor Kate Dexter.

Second segment – Local Realtor Mae Graves, sharing Sequim and Port Angeles real estate statistics.

Thursday – Port Angeles Police Chief Brian Smith, discussing how nationwide issues can become local issues due to legislation, which can then impact law enforcement’s ability to perform their duties.

