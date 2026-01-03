Todd Ortloff Show guests this week

PORT ANGELES — Here is this week’s schedule for the 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Todd Ortloff Show on KONP 1450 AM, 101.7 FM in Port Angeles, 101.3 FM in Sequim and myclallamcounty.com on the internet outside the Port Angeles area.

This week’s scheduled lineup:

Monday – Steve Raider-Ginsburg, Executive Director of Field Arts & Events Hall, discussing upcoming shows and programs in January.

Tuesday – David Brownell, Executive Director of North Olympic History Center.

Wednesday – Port Angeles City Manager Nathan West.

Second segment – Bacon Bits with Amanda Bacon.

Thursday – Clallam County Commissioners Mike French and Randy Johnson will discuss BOCC priorities for the upcoming year

Second segment – Author Kevin Chapman discussing his latest Mike Stoneman Mystery “Treacherous Hack.”

Third segment – Business Bits with Small Business Advisor Kevin Hoult.

