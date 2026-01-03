Todd Ortloff Show guests this week

PORT ANGELES — Here is this week’s schedule for the 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Todd Ortloff Show on KONP 1450 AM, 101.7 FM in Port Angeles, 101.3 FM in Sequim and myclallamcounty.com on the internet outside the Port Angeles area.
This week’s scheduled lineup:
Monday – Steve Raider-Ginsburg, Executive Director of Field Arts & Events Hall, discussing upcoming shows and programs in January.
Tuesday – David Brownell, Executive Director of North Olympic History Center.
Wednesday – Port Angeles City Manager Nathan West.
Second segment – Bacon Bits with Amanda Bacon.
Thursday – Clallam County Commissioners Mike French and Randy Johnson will discuss BOCC priorities for the upcoming year
Second segment – Author Kevin Chapman discussing his latest Mike Stoneman Mystery “Treacherous Hack.”
Third segment – Business Bits with Small Business Advisor Kevin Hoult.