Todd Ortloff Show guests this week

PORT ANGELES — Here is this week’s schedule for the 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Todd Ortloff Show on KONP 1450 AM, 101.7 FM in Port Angeles, 101.3 FM in Sequim and myclallamcounty.com on the internet outside the Port Angeles area.

This week’s scheduled lineup:

Monday – Clallam County Prosecuting Attorney Mark Nicholswill discuss a few recent criminal case resolutions and some changes to the court rule that address bail in criminal cases.

Tuesday – Port Angeles School District CTE students Tallulah Meneely, NJROTC, and Kody Williams, sport medicine, with director Jennifer Rogers.

Second segment- Vicky Blakesly and Tyler Benedict discuss the Sequim City Band’s upcoming holiday concert.

Wednesday – Violinist Geoffrey Castle discussing his upcoming Celtic Christmas concert at Field Arts & Events Hall.

Second segment – Bacon Bits with Amanda Bacon, where she interviews an interesting famous person.

Thursday – Business Bits with Small Business Advisor Kevin Hoult.

Second segment – Sam Grisman from The Sam Grisman Project, honoring the legacy of David “Dawg” Grisman and Jerry Garcia, discussing his upcoming performance at Field Arts & Events Hall.

