Todd Ortloff Show guests this week

PORT ANGELES — Here is this week’s schedule for the 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Todd Ortloff Show on KONP 1450 AM, 101.7 FM in Port Angeles, 101.3 FM in Sequim and myclallamcounty.com on the internet outside the Port Angeles area.

This week’s scheduled lineup:

Monday – Steve Raider-Ginsburg, Executive Director of Field Arts & Events Hall, discussing upcoming events and performances.

Tuesday – Local playwright Shannon Cosgrove, discusses the upcoming play “Sugar Plum Done,” performed by the Port Angeles Community Players.

Wednesday – Port Angeles City Manager Nathan West.

Second segment – Bacon Bits with Amanda Bacon, where she interviews Clark Gregg, Phil Coulson of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and co-star of upcoming TV series “The Artist.”

Thursday – Business Bits with Small Business Advisor Kevin Hoult.

Previous
EYE ON BUSINESS: This week’s meetings

More in Business

EYE ON BUSINESS: This week’s meetings

Breakfast meetings with networking and educational… Continue reading

Todd Ortloff Show guests this week

Here is this week’s schedule for the 1 p.m.… Continue reading

EYE ON BUSINESS: This week’s meetings

Breakfast meetings with networking and educational… Continue reading

Todd Ortloff Show guests this week

Here is this week’s schedule for the 1 p.m.… Continue reading

Helping local businesses succeed in government contracting

North Olympic Peninsula APEX Accelerator offers no-cost support

Todd Ortloff Show guests this week

Here is this week’s schedule for the 1 p.m.… Continue reading

EYE ON BUSINESS: This week’s meetings

Breakfast meetings with networking and educational… Continue reading

Todd Ortloff Show guests this week

Here is this week’s schedule for the 1 p.m.… Continue reading

EYE ON BUSINESS: This week’s meetings

Monthly luncheon meetings are held… Continue reading

Jim’s Pharmacy purchases Project Scrubs

Rachel Alton has sold the Project Scrubs Company to… Continue reading

Todd Ortloff Show guests this week

Here is this week’s schedule for the 1 p.m.… Continue reading

EYE ON BUSINESS: This week’s meetings

Breakfast meetings with networking and educational… Continue reading