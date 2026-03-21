EYE ON BUSINESS: This week’s meetings

• Port Angeles Business Association — Breakfast meetings with networking and educational programs are held at 7:30 a.m. Tuesdays at Joshua’s Restaurant, 113 Del Guzzi Drive (off U.S. Highway 101) in east Port Angeles.

This week features Noah Glaude, North Olympic Library System executive director.

There is a $5 minimum charge by Joshua’s for those at the PABA meeting who do not order breakfast.

• Port Angeles Rotary — Meetings at noon on Wednesdays at the student-run Wildcat Cafe at Lincoln School, 905 W. Ninth St., Port Angeles.

This week features Emily Dexter, CEO of the Port Angeles Food Bank.

• Port Angeles Nor’Wester Rotary — Meeting in person at 7 a.m. Friday at Port Angeles Senior & Community Center, 328 E. Seventh St., Port Angeles.

This week features District Youth Protection with Becky Fontaine.

Zoom access is by request. Email info@rotarynorwester.org for more information.

• Port Angeles Kiwanis Club — Meets in person from noon to 1 p.m. every Thursday at Joshua’s Restaurant, 113 Del Guzzi Drive (off U.S. Highway 101) in east Port Angeles.

This week features Peninsula Behavioral Health with Tracy Sheldon.

There is a $5 minimum charge by Joshua’s for those at the Kiwanis meeting who do not order lunch.

• Olympic Kiwanis Club — Meets in person from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. every Thursday at Port Angeles Food Bank, 632 N. Oakridge Drive, Port Angeles. Coffee will be served.

• Clallam County Economic Development Council — Coffee With Colleen, hosted by Colleen McAleer, at 8 a.m. on Wednesdays. The Zoom link is us02web.zoom.us/j/89474510306?pwd=VlIr RHh5RG1nYVh3V3J XRzF SMmRodz09, Meeting ID 894 7451 0306 and Passcode 187447.

This week features Dr. Evan Small, medical director of the Olympic Medical Center Emergency Department.

• Sequim-Dungeness Valley Chamber of Commerce — A monthly luncheon meeting will be held at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at Sunland Golf Club, 109 Hilltop Drive, Sequim.

This week features Karla Boughton, department of community and economic development for the city of Sequim.

Reservations are required. Regular luncheons are $27 for attendees with lunch or $10 without lunch. No payments will be accepted at the door. Call 360-683-6197 or email office@sequimchamber.com to RSVP.

• Sequim Sunrise Rotary — Hybrid meetings at 7 a.m. Fridays at the Dungeness River Center, 1943 W. Hendrickson Road, Sequim, and online via Zoom.

This week features Spenser McGinty, Olympic Peninsula Humane Society.

Programs can be found at http://sequimsunriserotary.org. For a Zoom invitation, email sequimsunriserotary club@gmail.com.

• West End Business and Professional Association — Meets in person from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. Wednesdays at Forks Congregational Church Fellowship Hall, 280 S. Spartan Ave., Forks.

• The Port Townsend Kiwanis Club — Meets in person at noon Wednesdays at the Highway 20 Roadhouse Restaurant, 2152 W. Sims Way, Port Townsend.

• The Port Townsend Sunrise Rotary Club — Hybrid meetings at 7:15 a.m. Wednesdays. In person at Grace Lutheran Church, 1120 Walker St., Port Townsend, and streaming on the Zoom platform.

This week features Jefferson County Immigrant Rights Advocates.

For access to the Zoom meeting, email PTTownsend SunriseRotary@gmail.com.

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All of the above meetings are open to the public.