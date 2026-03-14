Todd Ortloff Show guests this week

PORT ANGELES — Here is this week’s schedule for the 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Todd Ortloff Show on KONP 1450 AM, 101.7 FM in Port Angeles, 101.3 FM in Sequim and myclallamcounty.com on the internet outside the Port Angeles area.

This week’s scheduled lineup:

Monday – Krist Novoselic (founding member of Nirvana) discussing the new Cascade Party of Washington State.

Second segment -Nancy Stephnz with Marc Abshire, Executive Director of the Port Angeles Regional Chamber of Commerce, discussing Nesterly, a new home share program on the Olympic Peninsula.

Tuesday – Port Angeles School District.

Second segment – Jonathan Pasternack, Artistic Director and Conductor of the Port Angeles Symphony Orchestra, discussing their upcoming performance of Brahms, Rossini and Nielsen.

Wednesday – Port Angeles Mayor Kate Dexter.

Second segment – Port Angeles veteran Jason Rumbaugh has published a memoir “Waves of Shrapnel: A Soldier’s Journey.”

Third segment – Bacon Bits with Amanda Bacon.

Thursday – Clallam County Prosecuting Attorney Mark Nichols.

Second segment – Drybar Comedian Brad Upton, who will be performing at Field Arts & Events Hall.

Third segment – Business Bits with Small Business Advisor Kevin Hoult.