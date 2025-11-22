Todd Ortloff Show guests this week

PORT ANGELES — Here is this week’s schedule for the 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Todd Ortloff Show on KONP 1450 AM, 101.7 FM in Port Angeles, 101.3 FM in Sequim and myclallamcounty.com on the internet outside the Port Angeles area.
This week’s scheduled lineup:
Monday – Master Gardeners Jeanette Stehr-Green and Audreen Williams discuss wintertime protection of trees and shrubs from animals, in addition to holiday gift plants, the Master Gardener calendar, upcoming plant clinics and more.
Second segment – Clallam County Commissioners Randy Johnson and Mike French, with Mark Lane, Clallam County CFO, discussing the county budget.
Tuesday – Dann May, Professor of Geology, with First Responder and Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) member/lecturer Mac Macdonald, discussing the Cascadia Subduction Zone, and how to prepare for the earthquake and tsunami that is projected to happen sometime in the next 100 years.
Second segment – Award-winning journalist and author Melissa Slager discussing her book “Contests of Strength,” which depicts the real-life event of the Cascadia subduction zone earthquake and tsunami in January 1700.
Wednesday – Joy Lingerfelt, Northwest Women’s Chorale, discussing their upcoming concert “Hark.”
Second segment – Danielle Keith discussing the upcoming Young Entrepreneurs Holiday Market.
Third segment – Bacon Bits with Amanda Bacon interviewing actor Corbin Bernson of “L.A. Law,” starring in new horror-thriller “The Beldham.”
Thursday – Special Thanksgiving Day programming.