Todd Ortloff Show guests this week

PORT ANGELES — Here is this week’s schedule for the 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Todd Ortloff Show on KONP 1450 AM, 101.7 FM in Port Angeles, 101.3 FM in Sequim and myclallamcounty.com on the internet outside the Port Angeles area.

This week’s scheduled lineup:

Monday – Bacon Bits with Amanda Bacon.

Tuesday – Clallam County Sheriff Brian King.

Wednesday – Peninsula College President Suzy Ames.

Second segment – Port Angeles Mayor Kate Dexter.

Thursday – Clallam County Prosecuting Attorney Mark Nichols.

Second segment – Clallam 2 Fire-Rescue Fire Chief Jake Patterson.

Third segment – Business Bits with Small Business Advisor Kevin Hoult.

