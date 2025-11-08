Todd Ortloff Show guests this week

PORT ANGELES — Here is this week’s schedule for the 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Todd Ortloff Show on KONP 1450 AM, 101.7 FM in Port Angeles, 101.3 FM in Sequim and myclallamcounty.com on the internet outside the Port Angeles area. Amanda Bacon will be filling in for Todd Ortloff this week.

This week’s scheduled lineup:

Monday – Denise Jones from Canadian Steam, performing at Field Arts & Events Hall. Canadian Steam is a hilarious Canadian comedy show starring mildly sexy lumberjacks who put a cheeky spin on Canadian charm.

Tuesday – Veteran’s Day special programming, presented by Fisher House.

Wednesday – Local Realtor Mae Graves sharing Clallam County housing and real estate statistics.

Second segment – Bacon Bits, where Amanda Bacon interviews Santino Fontana of the new film “Lost & Found in Cleveland,” perhaps best known as the voice of villainous Prince Hans in Disney’s Academy Award-winning animated feature “Frozen,” and also seen in Universal Studio’s “Sisters,” starring opposite Tina Fey and Amy Poehler.

Thursday – Kris Pennell, discussing a couple of local fundraisers for Clallam County Community Outreach.

Second segment – Business Bits with Small Business Advisor Kevin Hoult.