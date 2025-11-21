Helping local businesses succeed in government contracting

Small businesses in Clallam and Jefferson counties have a powerful resource to help them break into government contracting, the North Olympic Peninsula APEX Accelerator program. Hosted locally by the Clallam County Economic Development Council (EDC), the APEX program provides free expert guidance to businesses looking to secure federal, state or local government contracts.

Part of a nationwide initiative funded in part by the U.S. Department of Defense, APEX Accelerators are designed to help small businesses understand and navigate the often-complex world of government procurement. Through one-on-one counseling, workshops and online training, the program helps companies register for contracts, identify bidding opportunities and successfully compete for government projects — all at no cost.

With so many opportunities in government contracting, our goal is to make sure local businesses are ready to compete. The APEX Accelerator staff helps break down the process so that more local entrepreneurs can take advantage of these contracts.

The APEX program is helping businesses prepare for significant updates to federal contracting regulations that took effect on Nov. 10. These new Federal Acquisition Regulation (FAR) rules will impact all companies currently contracting with, or seeking to contract with, government agencies, making proactive preparation essential.

Additionally, the new Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) framework will roll out in four phases, beginning this month, with full implementation and compliance required by November 2028.

APEX is ready to assist contractors in understanding these changes and achieving compliance throughout the transition.

To help local businesses stay informed and ready, the North Olympic Peninsula APEX Accelerator has scheduled several upcoming events and training sessions on a variety of topics:

• Port Angeles Office Hours (In Person) – Dec. 2.

• Meet the Agencies (In Person) – Dec. 9.

• Getting Started with WEBs & DES (Virtual Workshop) – Dec. 10.

• Intro to CMMC (Virtual Training) – Dec. 16.

• Intro to GSA (Virtual Training) – Dec. 17.

Each session is designed to give participants practical tools and direct connections to contracting experts and agencies.

In addition to the upcoming trainings, the APEX Accelerator staff can help businesses find local, state and federal contracting opportunities, as well as guide businesses through the process.

“They helped me understand processes,” Andre Corpus, owner of APEX client Hard Chargin’, said. “It’s kind of convoluted, and APEX helped me understand what I needed to do to understand those contracts.”

Local business owners can learn more, register for classes, or schedule consultations by visiting the Clallam County EDC website at www.clallam.org or going directly to the APEX page at www.clallam.org/apex.

The APEX team encourages all businesses — whether brand-new or well-established — to explore how government contracting could become part of their growth strategy.