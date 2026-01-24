EYE ON BUSINESS: This week’s meetings

• Port Angeles Business Association — Breakfast meetings with networking and educational programs are held at 7:30 a.m. Tuesdays at Joshua’s Restaurant, 113 Del Guzzi Drive (off U.S. Highway 101) in east Port Angeles.

This week will feature Port Angeles School District Superintendent Michelle Olsen.

There is a $5 minimum charge by Joshua’s for those at the PABA meeting who do not order breakfast.

• Port Angeles Rotary — Meetings at noon on Wednesdays at the student-run Wildcat Cafe at Lincoln School, 905 W. Ninth St., Port Angeles.

This week, Rotary District 5020’s District Governor Tony Camoroda and Assistant District Governor Lee Hoffman will speak to a joint meeting of Noon and Nor’Wester Rotary clubs on the goals and successes of the district last year.

• Port Angeles Kiwanis Club — Meets in person from noon to 1 p.m. every Thursday at Joshua’s Restaurant, 113 Del Guzzi Drive (off U.S. Highway 101) in east Port Angeles.

This week will feature the Port Angeles Food Bank, presented by Emily Dexter.

There is a $5 minimum charge by Joshua’s for those at the Kiwanis meeting who do not order lunch.

• Clallam County Economic Development Council — Coffee With Colleen, hosted by Colleen McAleer, at 8 a.m. on Wednesdays. The Zoom link is us02web.zoom.us/j/89474510306?pwd=VlIr RHh5RG1nYVh3V3J XRzF SMmRodz09, Meeting ID 894 7451 0306 and Passcode 187447.

This week will feature Bill Wells, Olympic Region Manager from the state Department of Natural Resources.

• Sequim-Dungeness Valley Chamber of Commerce — A monthly luncheon will be held at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at Sunland Golf Club, 109 Hilltop Drive, Sequim.

This week will feature the installation of the 2026 board of directors and executive committee.

Reservations are required. They are $27 for attendance with lunch or $10 for attendance without lunch. No payments will be accepted at the door. Call 360-683-6197 or email office@sequimchamber.com to RSVP.

• Sequim Sunrise Rotary — Hybrid meetings are held at 7 a.m. Fridays at the Dungeness River Center, 1943 W. Hendrickson Road, Sequim, and online via Zoom.

This week features a multi-club meeting for the PSDP and Sequim Sunrise Rotary clubs with Rotary District 5020’s District Governor Tony Camoroda.

Programs can be found at http://sequimsunriserotary.org. For a Zoom invitation, email sequimsunriserotaryclub@gmail.com.

• West End Business and Professional Association — Meets in person from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. Wednesdays at Forks Congregational Church Fellowship Hall, 280 S. Spartan Ave., Forks.

• The Port Townsend Kiwanis Club — Meets in person at noon Wednesdays at the Highway 20 Roadhouse Restaurant, 2152 W. Sims Way, Port Townsend.

• The Rotary Club of East Jefferson County — Meeting at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Kala Point Club House, 310 Sailview Drive, Port Townsend.

This week will feature a multi-club meeting for the East Jefferson, Port Townsend and Port Townsend Sunrise Rotary clubs with Rotary District 5020’s District Governor Tony Camoroda.

All of the above meetings are open to the public.