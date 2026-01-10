EYE ON BUSINESS: This week’s meetings

• Port Angeles Business Association — Breakfast meetings with networking and educational programs are held at 7:30 a.m. Tuesdays at Joshua’s Restaurant, 113 Del Guzzi Drive (off U.S. Highway 101) in Port Angeles.

This week features Dr. Evan Small, emergency medical physician at Olympic Medical Center.

There is a $5 minimum charge by Joshua’s for those at the PABA meeting who do not order breakfast.

• Port Angeles Chamber of Commerce — Monthly luncheon meetings are held at 11:15 a.m. on the second Wednesday of each month in the second-floor meeting room of the Red Lion Hotel, 221 N. Lincoln St.

Tickets for the luncheon are $25 if preregistered at www.portangeles.org; at the door, they are $30 for members and for nonmembers, and they can be purchased from the meeting room cashier.

This week features Sula Jacobs, Olympic National Park superintendent.

• Port Angeles Rotary — Meetings at noon on Wednesdays at the student-run Wildcat Cafe at Lincoln School, 905 W. Ninth St., Port Angeles.

This week features Richard Wildman, association director for Washington and Oregon of The Odyssey of the Mind.

• Port Angeles Nor’Wester Rotary — Meeting in person at 7 a.m. Friday at Port Angeles Senior & Community Center, 328 E. Seventh St. in Port Angeles.

This week features Colleen Robinson, CEO of Habitat for Humanity of Clallam County.

Zoom access is by request. Email info@rotarynorwester.org for more information.

• Port Angeles Kiwanis Club — Meets in person from noon to 1 p.m. every Thursday at Joshua’s Restaurant, 113 Del Guzzi Drive (off U.S. Highway 101) in Port Angeles.

This week features Seaview Academy, presented by Susan Helwick.

There is a $5 minimum charge by Joshua’s for those at the Kiwanis meeting who do not order lunch.

• Olympic Kiwanis Club — Meets in person from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. every Thursday at Port Angeles Food Bank, 632 N. Oakridge Drive, Port Angeles. Coffee will be served.

This week features Scott Brandon, executive director, Olympic Peninsula Community Clinic.

• Soroptimist International of Port Angeles-Noon Club — Meets at noon on the first three Fridays of each month at Joshua’s Restaurant, 113 Del Guzzi Drive (off U.S. Highway 101) in Port Angeles.

This week features Clallam County Undersheriff Lorraine Shore.

There is a $5 minimum charge by Joshua’s for those at the Soroptimist meeting who do not order lunch or beverage.

• Clallam County Economic Development Council — Coffee With Colleen, hosted by Colleen McAleer, at 8 a.m. on Wednesdays. The Zoom link is us02web.zoom.us/j/89474510306?pwd=VlIr RHh5RG1nYVh3V3J XRzF SMmRodz09, Meeting ID 894 7451 0306 and Passcode 187447.

This week features Emily Makings, Washington Research Council.

• Sequim Sunrise Rotary — Hybrid meetings at 7 a.m. on Fridays at the Dungeness River Center, 1943 W. Hendrickson Road, Sequim, and online via Zoom.

Programs can be found at http://sequimsunriserotary.org. For a Zoom invitation, email sequimsunrise rotaryclub@gmail.com.

• West End Business and Professional Association — Meets in person from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. Wednesdays at Forks Congregational Church Fellowship Hall, 280 S. Spartan Ave., Forks.

• The Port Townsend Kiwanis Club – Meets in person at noon on Wednesdays at the Highway 20 Roadhouse Restaurant, 2152 W. Sims Way, Port Townsend.

• The Port Townsend Sunrise Rotary Club — Hybrid meetings at 7:15 a.m. on Wednesdays. In person at Grace Lutheran Church, 1120 Walker St., Port Townsend, and streaming on the Zoom platform.

For access to the Zoom meeting, email PTTownsendSunrise Rotary@gmail.com.

• The Port Townsend Rotary Noon Club — Meets in person at noon on the first and third Tuesdays of each month at Grace Lutheran Church, 1120 Walker St., Port Townsend.

• The Rotary Club of East Jefferson County — Meets at noon on Thursdays at the Tri-Area Community Center, 10 West Valley Road, Chimacum.

This week features Michael McCutchen, CEO of Reach Out.

All of the above meetings are open to the public.