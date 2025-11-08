EYE ON BUSINESS: This week’s meetings

• Port Angeles Chamber of Commerce — Monthly luncheon meetings are held at 11:15 a.m. on the second Wednesday of each month in the second-floor meeting room of the Red Lion Hotel, 221 N. Lincoln St.

Tickets for the luncheon are $25 if preregistered at www.portangeles.org; at the door, they are $30 for members and for nonmembers, and they can be purchased from the meeting room cashier.

This week features Peninsula Daily News Publisher Eran Kennedy and Editor Brian McLean, discussing journalism on the Olympic Peninsula.

• Port Angeles Rotary — Meetings at noon on Wednesdays at the student-run Wildcat Cafe at Lincoln School, 905 W. Ninth St., Port Angeles.

This week, Kari Chance, executive director at Juan de Fuca Foundation for the Arts, will speak to the club about past successes, upcoming events and future plans.

• Port Angeles Nor’Wester Rotary — Meeting in person at 7 a.m. Friday at Port Angeles Senior & Community Center, 328 E. Seventh St., Port Angeles.

This week features Port of Port Angeles Commissioner Steve Burke.

Zoom access is by request. Email info@rotarynorwester.org for information.

• Port Angeles Kiwanis Club — Meets in person from noon to 1 p.m. every Thursday at Joshua’s Restaurant, 113 Del Guzzi Drive (off U.S. Highway 101) in east Port Angeles.

This week features the Elwha and North Peninsula restoration work, presented by Dr. Anne Schaffer.

There is a $5 minimum charge by Joshua’s for those at the Kiwanis meeting who do not order lunch.

• Olympic Kiwanis Club — Meets in person from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. every Thursday at Port Angeles Food Bank, 632 N. Oakridge Drive in Port Angeles. Coffee will be served.

This week features Johan Van Nimwegen and the Dungeness Lighthouse.

• Soroptimist International of Port Angeles-Noon Club — Meets at noon on the first three Fridays of each month at Joshua’s Restaurant, 113 Del Guzzi Drive (off U.S. Highway 101) in east Port Angeles.

This week’s topic will be Healthy Families and domestic violence. There is a $5 minimum charge by Joshua’s for those at the Soroptimist meeting who do not order lunch or beverage.

• Clallam County Economic Development Council — Coffee With Colleen, hosted by Colleen McAleer, at 8 a.m. on Wednesdays. The Zoom link is us02web.zoom.us/j/89474510306?pwd=VlIr RHh5RG1nYVh3V3J XRzF SMmRodz09, Meeting ID 894 7451 0306 and Passcode 187447.

This week features Curt Queyrouze, CEO and President, First Fed Bank.

• Sequim Sunrise Rotary — Hybrid meetings at 7 a.m. Fridays at the Dungeness River Center, 1943 W. Hendrickson Road, Sequim, and online via Zoom.

Programs can be found at http://sequimsunrise rotary.org. For a Zoom invitation, email sequimsunrise rotaryclub@gmail.com.

• West End Business and Professional Association — Meets in person from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. Wednesdays at Forks Congregational Church Fellowship Hall, 280 S. Spartan Ave., Forks.

• The Port Townsend Kiwanis Club — Meets in person at noon Wednesdays at the Highway 20 Roadhouse Restaurant, 2152 W. Sims Way, Port Townsend.

• The Port Townsend Sunrise Rotary Club — Hybrid meetings at 7:15 a.m. Wednesdays. In person at Roadhouse Restaurant, 2152 W. Sims Way, Port Townsend, and streaming on the Zoom platform.

This week features Blue Heron Middle School Principal Victoria Kalscheuer and Special Olympics.

For access to the Zoom meeting, email PTTownsend SunriseRotary@gmail.com.

• The Rotary Club of East Jefferson County — Meets at noon Thursdays at the Tri-Area Community Center, 10 West Valley Road, Chimacum.

This week features Chimacum School District Superintendent Dr. Scott Mauk.

________

All of the above meetings are open to the public.