Port of Port Angeles aims to track Boat Haven performance

PORT ANGELES — Feedback on the Port of Port Angeles assuming management and operations at the Boat Haven and Boat Yard from PetroCard has been positive, CEO Paul Jarkiewicz told commissioners on Tuesday.

“While there was some skepticism in the beginning, I think that’s been overcome, and now people are waiting to see what is going to be next,” Jarkiewicz said.

The port ended its relationship with PetroCard in June and took over fuel sales, dock, crane and travel lift operations, launch permitting, fee collection, slip assignments and all other services the company had provided since 2020.

“The mission is to improve services and give customers what they deserve,” Marine Trades Manager Marty Marchant said.

Commissioner Colleen McAleer asked staff to compare the Boat Haven and Boat Yard’s financial performance under PetroCard with the port’s own operation now that it collects fuel revenue directly.

“I’d just like to see before and after,” she said.

Jarkiewicz said because the port had not operated the properties previously, that, instead of a single before-and-after comparison, staff could lay out what the historical numbers looked like under PetroCard, then track the port’s results month to month over the next year to show how they trend.

He said the port could provide commissioners with a financial snapshot by the end of the year.

Log yard report

Capital Program Manager Zach Holsted provided a monthly report on the status of the log yard — also known as the Intermodal Handling and Transfer Facility — improvement project, which is intended to reduce industrial stormwater runoff and remove pollutants before they reach Port Angeles Harbor.

“It’s pretty much entirely graded out,” Holsted said of the site.

Crews excavated a channel that will route treated stormwater to the new treatment facility. Concrete slabs for the stormwater treatment system have been poured, and crews are expected to begin pouring the facility’s walls this week.

A concrete pad also has been poured at the top of the ramp where logs are pulled out of the water, with a steel edge to keep the concrete from getting damaged. Crews have built a wall marking the boundary with land the port is transferring to the Lower Elwha Klallam Tribe.

Baker to retire

Commissioners unanimously adopted a resolution to honor Chief Financial and Administrative Officer Jennifer Baker’s seven years with the port as she prepares to leave to be closer to family in Arizona.

Baker joined the port in December 2019 as manager of finance and accounting and was promoted two years ago. During her tenure, the resolution noted, she maintained clean audits, improved the port’s tracking of insurance and grant reimbursements and simplified the annual budgeting process.

“She’s always there and is a steady head and steady hand,” said Chris Hartman, the port’s the chief operations officer. “She stepped up to every challenge she’s encountered here at the port, and she never missed.”

Baker thanked the board and staff in turn, telling them she was not going far.

“Please don’t be afraid to ask me anything,” she said. “I will always be here for you.”

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Reporter Paula Hunt can be reached by email at paula.hunt@peninsula dailynews.com.