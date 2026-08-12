Reptiles among entries at Jefferson County Fair

Taylor Howerton holds her Ball Python named “Egypt,” one of many reptiles visitors can learn about this weekend at the Jefferson County Fair. (Christy Carley/Peninsula Daily News)

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“Mr. Handsome,” a Russian tortoise, is one of more than a dozen reptiles on display at this year’s Jefferson County Fair. “Mr. Handsome” is 27 and will likely live into his 60s. (Christy Carley/Peninsula Daily News)

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“Toes,” affectionately named for his missing digits, is a gargoyle gecko, one of more than a dozen reptiles to be on display at this year’s Jefferson County Fair. (Christy Carley/Peninsula Daily News)

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Taylor Howerton of Port Townsend holds up a New Caledonian giant gecko that belongs to her roommate. The gecko is one of 15 reptiles Howerton and her roommate are showing at this year’s Jefferson County Fair, which runs from Friday through Sunday. (Christy Carley/Peninsula Daily News)

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PORT TOWNSEND — The fairgrounds are abuzz this week as volunteers and organizers gear up for the 89th annual Jefferson County Fair to take place Friday through Sunday.

This year’s theme, “Future in Full Bloom,” focuses on celebrating the county’s youth.

Interim Fair Manager Anji Scalf said the biggest addition this year will be a Parade of Champions, which will take place Sunday. Youth who have won Grand Champion awards or qualified for the state fair will parade through the grounds to the mainstage, where their awards will be announced.

“I have big auntie energy,” Scalf said. “I really want to give (the kids) a lot of attention and shout out their hard work.”

Scalf, who also is the county’s 4-H coordinator and is running to be Jefferson County’s District 3 commissioner, said the fair — along with the county’s 4-H program — provides an opportunity for local youth to gain responsibility, show off their knowledge and build community.

“You’ll see kids throughout fair doing what’s called hersmanship, and the whole point of that is to educate the public about what their area of expertise is,” Scalf said.

Growing up in Jefferson County, Scalf has watched the fair evolve. There are fewer local dairies today than in the past, and fewer families that have access to the land and economic resources required to own large animals.

“We’re seeing a lot more smaller animals like rabbits and chickens,” she said.

Also at the fair this year? Reptiles.

Taylor Howerton of Port Townsend lives in a house with about 20 reptiles. She and her roommate brought a total of 15 to the fair this year, including a gargoyle gecko named “Toes” (because he’s missing a few), a tortoise named “Mr. Handsome” and a ball python.

Howerton participated in Jefferson’s 4-H program growing up and hopes to encourage local youth to join. While the program doesn’t currently have a reptile club, it has in the past, and Howerton hopes that, with enough interest, the club could be reborn.

Unlike horses, reptiles are fairly common pets, and they are more accessible to families without large properties.

As of Tuesday, the fair had received 3,000 entries to be judged across all categories, including things like baking and sewing. Scalf said more entries are on the way.

While the fair is rooted in tradition, this year will see updates like new WiFi access at the grounds and all-terrain vehicles to help people move between buildings.

Scalf also said the horticulture department is placing special emphasis on demonstrations about composting and soil building this year. As prices rise for soil amendments — some of which come from overseas — farmers and gardeners are increasingly seeking to amend soils with local materials.

The weekend’s festivities will include a barbecue of local beef and salmon, plus entertainment ranging from rock band Supernostalgic, of Port Angeles and Sequim, to square dancing and a ballet performance.

For a complete list of fair-related events, visit https://jeffcofairgrounds.org.

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Reporter Christy Carley can be reached by email at christy.carley@peninsuladailynews.com.