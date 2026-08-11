Uptown Street Fair set for Saturday in Port Townsend

PORT TOWNSEND — The Port Townsend Main Street program will host the 35th Uptown Street Fair from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday in Port Townsend’s Uptown district.

Featured activities include:

• The Port Townsend Farmers Market, 650 Tyler St., from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

• A Port Townsend Arts Guild Arts and Craft Fair from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• Uptown Pub beer garden, 1016 Lawrence St., from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• Kids crafts and activities, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

• Live music from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The music lineup includes Liam Luong at 9:15 a.m., the Port Townsend Saxophone Quartet at 9:40 a.m., Chloroform Rags at 10:45 a.m., Esoterasurus at 11:45 a.m., Bete Grise at 1 p.m. and Abracadabra Trip at 2:30 p.m.

The Unexpected Brass Band will bring the festivities to a close with the “Unbelievably Brief but Colorful Parade” at 3:30 p.m.

For more information, visit www.ptmainstreet.org/uptown-street-fair.