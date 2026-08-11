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Port Angeles Open Studio Tour set for this weekend

Published 1:30 am Tuesday, August 11, 2026

By Peninsula Daily News

Donna Lahue, one of the founding members of the Port Angeles Art Studio Tour, will open her studio at 682 Buchanan Drive for this year’s self-guided tour.

Donna Lahue, one of the founding members of the Port Angeles Art Studio Tour, will open her studio at 682 Buchanan Drive for this year’s self-guided tour.

PORT ANGELES — The second Port Angeles Studio Tour is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The free self-guided tour will feature 18 artists in 14 studios scattered around the city.

Maps are available at www.portangeles-studiotour.com.

Visitors can expect to meet the artists, share conversations and learn about the artists’ methodology and processes.

The artists include painters, sculptors, printmakers, potters, photographers, ceramic artists, a jeweler and a recycled materials artist.

Participating artists include:

• Donna LaHue, Monica Gutierrez-Quarto and Margaret Rattle, 682 Buchanan Drive.

• Susan Lobb-Porter, 444 Black Bear Trail.

• Craig Pedigo, 1802 S. Golf Course Road.

• Andrea Woods, 711 S. Chambers St.

• Sophie Pritchard, 925 E. Seventh St.

• Melissa Penic, 3937 Solar Lane.

• Thomas Connery, 620 E. Lauridsen Blvd.

• Sarah Ellison, 3636 Meadow Circle.

• Kevin Talbot, 3841 Canyon Edge Drive.

• Ariel Zimman, 2506 S. Laurel St.

• Ines Epperson, 1421 S. Cherry St.

• Terri Enck, 812 W. Ninth St.

• Chris Allen, 1131 W. 11th St.

• Jinx Bryant, Becky Stinnett, Paulette Hill and Anne Pfeiffer at Field Hall Gallery, 201 W. Front St.

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