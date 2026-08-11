Port Angeles Open Studio Tour set for this weekend
Published 1:30 am Tuesday, August 11, 2026
PORT ANGELES — The second Port Angeles Studio Tour is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
The free self-guided tour will feature 18 artists in 14 studios scattered around the city.
Maps are available at www.portangeles-studiotour.com.
Visitors can expect to meet the artists, share conversations and learn about the artists’ methodology and processes.
The artists include painters, sculptors, printmakers, potters, photographers, ceramic artists, a jeweler and a recycled materials artist.
Participating artists include:
• Donna LaHue, Monica Gutierrez-Quarto and Margaret Rattle, 682 Buchanan Drive.
• Susan Lobb-Porter, 444 Black Bear Trail.
• Craig Pedigo, 1802 S. Golf Course Road.
• Andrea Woods, 711 S. Chambers St.
• Sophie Pritchard, 925 E. Seventh St.
• Melissa Penic, 3937 Solar Lane.
• Thomas Connery, 620 E. Lauridsen Blvd.
• Sarah Ellison, 3636 Meadow Circle.
• Kevin Talbot, 3841 Canyon Edge Drive.
• Ariel Zimman, 2506 S. Laurel St.
• Ines Epperson, 1421 S. Cherry St.
• Terri Enck, 812 W. Ninth St.
• Chris Allen, 1131 W. 11th St.
• Jinx Bryant, Becky Stinnett, Paulette Hill and Anne Pfeiffer at Field Hall Gallery, 201 W. Front St.