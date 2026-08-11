Japanese Woodworking Festival slated for Saturday at Fort Worden

Yann Giguere, shown hewing a log at the Maine Japanese Woodworking Festival in 2023, will demonstrate the use of the masakari, or hewing axe, and the chona, or adze, during a Japanese woodworking festival on Saturday at Fort Worden.

PORT TOWNSEND — The Port Townsend School of Woodworking will host a Japanese Woodworking Festival from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.

The event will be in buildings 315 and 324 at Fort Worden Historical State Park, 200 Battery Way, Port Townsend.

The festival, inspired by the annual Kezurou-kai festival in both the United States and Japan, will celebrate craftsmanship, mentorship and respect for tradition.

Participants will be able to hear lectures on techniques, tools and forestry and watch demonstrations of Japanese hand tools.

Presentations include:

• Karl Bareis, “Forestry,” at 10:30 a.m.

• Brian Lam, “Apprenticing at Somakosha,” at 11:30 a.m.

• Jon Billing, “Handplanes,” at 1:30 p.m.

• Andrea Carlson of Kominka Collective and Kiyomi Koike of Zen House Kominka at 2 p.m.

• Finals for the sawing competition and presentation of awards at 3:30 p.m.

Throughout the day, attendees can visit:

• Hewing with masakari and chona by Yann Giguère.

• Try a hand plane with Jon Billing.

• Sharpening and tool setup.

• Blacksmithing demonstration with Dave Burnard.

• Joinery Station.

• Japanese Saws with Dale Brotherton.

• Chisel doctor with Brian Lam.

• Vendor market.

Parking at Fort Worden requires a Discover Pass.

For more information, visit www.ptwoodschool.org/japanese-woodworking-festival.