Randall, Fox advance in race for Congressional seat

PORT ANGELES — Emily Randall and Teresa Fox have advanced to the Nov. 3 general election in the 6th Congressional District race after initial primary results Tuesday night.

Randall, a Democrat who currently holds the seat, totaled 60.24 percent of the vote across portions of six counties (74,078 votes). Fox, a Republican, had 25.12 percent (30,892 votes).

The district represents Clallam and Jefferson counties as well as Grays Harbor, Kitsap, Mason and Pierce counties.

Also running in the race were Leon Lawson, a Trump Republican who had 9.32 percent (11,462 votes), Brian P. O’Gorman, an Independent who had 3.06 percent (3,762 votes) and Macy Jones, who had no party preference and had 2.20 percent (2,707 votes).

Randall was the top vote-getter in all six counties. The closest races were in Grays Harbor County, where Randall had 48.95 percent (4,325 votes) to Fox’s 24.55 percent (2,169 votes), and in Mason County, where Randall had 49.0 percent (4,476 votes) to Fox’s 28.67 percent (2,619 votes).