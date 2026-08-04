Bernbaum, Pratt and Kelbon, Keuhn lead state House races

PORT ANGELES — Adam Bernbaum and Eric W. Pratt were the leading candidates for a state House of Representatives position after initial primary election results were tallied Tuesday night.

Bernbaum, a Democrat who currently holds the 24th Legislative District seat, was leading with 62.86 percent of the vote (16,443 votes) while Pratt, a Republican, had 20.99 percent (5,490 votes). Both will advance to the Nov. 3 general election.

The Position 1 seat is contested in Clallam, Jefferson and Grays Harbor counties.

Bernbaum was leading in all three counties, including 76.47 percent in Jefferson County.

Aiden I.R. Hamilton, a Republican, had 9.81 percent (2,567 votes) and Ted Bowen had 6.28 percent (1,643 votes).

In the Position 2 seat, Marcia Kelbon and Kaylee Kuehn were the top two vote-getters, with Patrick DePoe sitting in a close third place.

Kelbon, an Independent, had 35.94 percent of the vote (9,133 votes) while Kuehn, a Democrat, had 29.31 percent (7,448 votes) and DePoe, a Democrat, had 22.22 percent (5,646 votes).

The top two will advance to the Nov. 3 general election in a bid to replace the retiring state Rep. Steve Tharinger, D-Port Townsend.

Mark Hodgson, a Democrat, had 7.46 percent (1,896 votes) and Bradley Nemo Callaway, a Democrat, had 4.59 percent (1,166 votes).

Kelbon and Kuehn earned the top two spots in Clallam, Jefferson and Grays Harbor counties, although Kuehn led all candidates in Jefferson County with 33.47 percent of the vote.