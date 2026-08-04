Jefferson County parks levy passing

PORT TOWNSEND — Jefferson County voters were passing Proposition 1 in initial primary election returns Tuesday night, a measure that would provide dedicated funding for county-owned park facilities, recreation programs and community center facilities.

The six-year levy, which will begin at $0.27 per $1,000 of assessed property value, was passing with 62.05 percent of the vote (5,274 votes) to 37.95 percent (3,225 votes).

The voter turnout in the county was at 31 percent, with 8,890 ballots cast out of 28,995 registered voters, according to the Secretary of State. The next ballot count is expected to be by 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

In other contested races, Democrat Anji Scalf and Republican Stephen T. Nieman were the top two candidates for the District 3 seat on the Board of Jefferson County Commissioners. Scalf received 37.85 percent of the vote (1,114 votes) while Nieman had 30.11 percent (886 votes). Other candidates include Jean Ball (24.43 percent, 719 votes) and Christopher Hannon (7.58 percent, 223 votes).

Quilcene and Brinnon fire district measures were passing, and so was the Quilcene Cemetery District’s Proposition 1.

Quilcene Fire Rescue is asking voters to restore its regular property tax levy to $1.25 per $1,000 to maintain fire protection and emergency medical services, replace apparatus and equipment and provide for firefighter safety. The district’s current rate is about $0.75 per $1,000. Voters last approved a levy lid lift to $1.25 per $1,000 in 2015.

Tuesday night, the measure, Proposition 1, was passing comfortably at 71.46 percent (333 votes) to 28.54 percent (133 votes).

In Brinnon, the fire district is proposing a levy lid lift from $1.39 per $1,000 to $1.50 per $1,000, which voters approved in 2024. That measure, also known as Proposition 1, was passing at 62.69 percent (205 votes) to 37.31 percent (122 votes).

Brinnon Fire Department’s Proposition 2 is a multi-year permanent EMS levy lid lift from $0.46 per $1,000 to $0.50 per $1,000. Voters were approving the measure at 65.85 percent (216 votes) to 34.15 percent (112 votes).

Finally, the Quilcene Cemetery District is proposing a levy lid lift from $0.024 per $1,000 to $0.04 per $1,000 to provide for grounds maintenance, facilities repair and maintenance, capital expenditures and administrative expenses. Voters were approving Proposition 1 at 62.0 percent (266 votes) to 38.0 percent (163 votes).