Temporary park closure beginning on Monday

PORT TOWNSEND — Anderson Lake State Park will close Monday until Nov. 30 for renovations to its entrance, parking area and trail.

The project includes paving the park entrance, road, parking lot and equestrian loading area; adding a bike path to the entrance road; replacing the wooden outhouse with CTX vault toilets and rebuilding a 0.6-mile section of park trail with a mix of paving and boardwalks over wetland.

During construction, trail junctures that connect with community trails and the Olympic Discovery Trail will be blocked at the park boundary.

Paving the park road and bike path will improve year-round access for all types of cars and bikes.

The park renovations will also support the long-term goal of making complete the Olympic Discovery Trail from Port Townsend to La Push.

The $707,000 to $864,000 project is funded through State Parks’ capital budget, a grant from the state’s Recreation Conservation Office and a $10,000 match from the Peninsula Trail Coalition.