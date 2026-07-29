‘Citadel Rumble’ exercise scheduled for next week

SILVERDALE — Local naval bases will take part in Citadel Rumble, an annual earthquake and multi-hazard response drill, from Monday through Friday, Aug. 7.

The worldwide exercise is conducted by the U.S. Navy Installations Command to evaluate the readiness of the Navy’s shore emergency management programs.

The exercise tests the abilities of naval installations to respond to, and recover from, multiple hazards that could be triggered by a major earthquake.

Participating local installations include Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Naval Station Everett, Naval Base Kitsap and Naval Magazine Indian Island.

People near one of these installations may hear messages over emergency notification loudspeakers or may see increased activity from emergency response personnel and vehicles.