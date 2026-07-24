Search and rescue operation underway at Cape Flattery

NEAH BAY — A search and rescue operation is occurring at Cape Flattery.

“The Cape Flattery Trail remains closed to all visitors until further notice due to active search and rescue efforts,” the Makah Tribe posted Friday on its website at makah.com/attractions/cape-flattery-trail. “Please monitor this site for updates on re-opening the trail.”

No representatives from Clallam County Search and Rescue were available for comment because all staff members were assisting with the search, a Clallam County Sheriff’s Office staff member said.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.