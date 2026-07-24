Fort Worden to host Canoe Journey families during Saturday landings

A canoe from the Scianew Tribe, from Beecher Bay on Vancouver Island, approaches the beach and asks permission to land from a Jamestown S’Klallam tribal member on the beach during the 2024 event at Fort Worden in Port Townsend. Saturady’s Canoe Journey landing may include up to 20 canoes and as many as 1,000 people. (Steve Mullensky/for Peninsula Daily News)

Cory Louie, left, and Claire Cruz, both from Boise, Idaho, use tribal canoes at Hollywood Beach in Port Angeles as the focus of their plein air paintings on Thursday. (Kelley Lane/Peninsula Daily News)

PORT TOWNSEND — Traditional canoe families are scheduled to land Saturday on the beach at Fort Worden Historical State Park.

The S’Klallam, Lower Elwha and Jamestown tribes will host the canoe families on the stopover, which is part of the 2026 Paddle to Medicine Creek Nisqually Potlach, hosted by the Nisqually Indian Tribe. The final landing is set for July 31.

At Fort Worden, as many as 20 canoes with as many as 1,000 people will ask the host tribes’ permission to come ashore and share in ceremonial songs and dances.

Canoe landings will occur throughout the day on Saturday at the beach near the Port Townsend Marine Science Center.

“Landings are a large-scale community event and require many volunteers to help canoe families, shuttle tribal elders and carry people and gear from the landing site to camp site,” State Parks stated in a news release.

Parking will be extremely limited. In addition to the Canoe Journey landing, there will be a jazz festival in the park. Expect increased traffic congestion, limited parking and crowds, State Parks said.

Parking has been reserved for all tribal members, including tribal elders, at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds. Private shuttles will take them to and from the Canoe Journey landing site.

The Canoe Journey is a sacred ceremony to the Coast Salish People. There will be a designated public viewing area for those interested in watching and learning more about the event.

The S’Klallam/Klallam tribes also will host an information booth near the site of the canoe landings to provide information to the public who may be interested in learning more about Coast Salish traditions and practices.

“The Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission is honored to lift the voices of the Indigenous People who will gather for the Canoe Journey 2026 Paddle to Nisqually Medicine Creek Potlatch,” the agency stated in the news release. “Though State Parks is the current steward of some of these lands, these are the Traditional lands of S’Klallam/Klallam People since time immemorial. State Parks is privileged to use its platform to share these stories in partnership with the Tribes.”