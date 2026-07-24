Music performance to re-create 1920s Vienna

A classical music concert, a live sketching event and a preview of a children’s theater production highlight this weekend’s events on the North Olympic Peninsula.

• Erin Hennessey and Gabriel Merrill-Steskal will present “Schoenberg’s Society Reimagined” at 2 p.m. Sunday in the Donna M. Morris Auditorium at Field Arts & Events Hall, 201 W. Front St., Port Angeles.

Tickets are $28 to $38 per person at www.fieldhall events.org/tickets.

Hennessey, a violinist, and Merrill-Steskal, a pianist, will attempt to reimagine composer Arnold Schoenberg’s Society for Private Musical Performances of 1920s Vienna.

Schoenberg’s society created a space for contemporary music away from critics and conservative concert halls, even posting signs stating “Kritikern ist der Eintritt verboten” (Critics are forbidden entry.)

Sunday’s program will include Claude Debussy’s Violin Sonata, CD 148; Maurice Ravel’s Violin Sonata No. 2, M.77; Mary Dickinson-Auner’s Irish Melody for Violin and Piano; and Bela Bartok’s Second Rhapsody for Violin and Piano.

All four composers on the program had works performed at Schoenberg’s society’s concerts.

• Ted’s Fault will perform from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Sunday at Elks Lodge #2642, 143 Port Williams Road, Sequim.

Admission is $12 per person, $10 for lodge members.

• The Port Townsend Urban Sketchers will meet in Uptown Port Townsend at 10 a.m. Saturday at the corner of Lawrence and Tyler streets, across from Aldrich’s Market.

The farmers market will offer a variety of subjects for sketching.

After sketching, the group will reconvene at noon to share their work and take a photo.

The event is open to all skill levels.

For more information, visit www.urbansketchers porttownsend.wordpress.com.

• The Summer Reading Program will host “Garden Conversations” at 11 a.m. Saturday in the Jim and Nikki Klahn Community Meeting Room at the Forks Branch Library, 171 S. Forks Ave., Forks.

Participants can connect with other plant lovers, learn practical tips and share garden wisdom over tea and refreshments.

All experience levels are welcome. A selection of gardening books will be available to browse and check out.

For more information, visit www.nols.org.

• The Children’s Theatre will present a preview of its summer show, “The Enchanted Bookshop,” at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Port Angeles Main Library, 2210 S. Peabody St., Port Angeles.

The play explores the after-hours magic in a seemingly normal bookshop.

The full production will be onstage from Aug. 7-16 at the Port Angeles Community Playhouse.

The Port Angeles Community Players’ Children’s Theatre provides children ages 4-18 an opportunity to participate in all aspects of live theater.

For more information, visit www.pacommunity players.org.