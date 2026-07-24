Free music series to continue next week

Several free concert series will be conducted in Sequim, Port Angeles and Port Townsend beginning Tuesday.

Venues and the concert lineups include:

Sequim Music in the Park

Bread and Gravy will perform from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday in the bandshell at Carrie Blake Park, 500 N. Blake Ave., Sequim.

The free show is part of the 2026 Music in the Park summer concert series sponsored by the city of Sequim, KSQM 91.5 FM and the Sequim Arts Commission.

Attendees are encouraged to bring a chair or blanket and a picnic.

Future performers in the series include SuperNostalgic on Aug. 4, Black Diamond Junction on Aug. 11, Backwoods Hucksters on Aug. 18 and Sound Advice on Aug. 25.

For more information, visit www.visitsunnysequim.com/202/Concerts.

Port Angeles Concerts on the Pier

The Nasty Habits will perform from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday at City Pier, 315 N. Lincoln St., Port Angeles.

The show is part of the free Concerts on the Pier series hosted by the Juan de Fuca Foundation for the Arts.

Attendees are encouraged to being a chair or blanket as seating is limited. Outside food is welcome, but alcohol may only be purchased at the beer and wine garden.

In the event of rain, the concert will move to the Gateway Transit Center, 125 E. Front St.

Future performers in the series include Great American Trainwreck on Aug. 5 and National Park Radio on Aug. 12.

This year’s series also will include a bonus show by Sound Advice from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Aug. 31 to kick off the Arts In Action festival.

For more information, visit www.onthepier.org.

Port Townsend Concerts on the Dock

Daring Greatly will perform from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday at Pope Marine Park, 612 Water St., Port Townsend.

The show is part of the Port Townsend Main Street Program’s free Concerts on the Dock series.

Future performers in the weekly series include Uncle Funk and The Dope 6 on Aug. 6, Marmalade on Aug. 13, POSER on Aug. 20 and Kevin Mason and The PT All Stars on Aug. 27

The concert schedule may be subject to change. Concerts will be canceled in the event of rain.

Parking and a free shuttle service will be available at Haines Place Park & Ride, 440 12th St., Port Townsend.

For more information, visit www.ptmainstreet.org/concerts-on-the-dock.