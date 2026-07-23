LEFTIES: Port Angeles rallies with home runs, fall in extra innings thriller

WENATCHEE — Port Angeles rallied back from an early four-run deficit to force extra innings, but North Division-leader Wenatchee’s Kanoa Morisaki delivered an RBI single in the 11th to earn a 6-5 walk-off win and series victory over the Lefties.

The AppleSox got out to a 4-0 lead early in the game, thanks to key hits from Gage Wareham, Landon White and Aidan Lopez.

However, the lead did not last long.

Sam Matosich launched his fourth home run of the summer, a solo shot to left-center field in the fifth inning. Matosich, a Centralia College product out of Montana, recently signed to continue his college career at Bushnell University, an NAIA school in Springfield, Ore.

Catcher Noah Betanco came through in his second game with Port Angeles, launching a three-run home run to left field to score Thomas Holden, who had reached via a single, and Caden Young, who doubled.

Extra innings proved to be a staring contest, with the Lefties and AppleSox each scoring a run and taking turns leaving runners on base.

However, Port Angeles blinked first when Morisaki climbed to the plate in the bottom of the 11th and smoked a ball up the middle to end the game with a walk-off win.

Easton Brooks was the standout pitcher for the AppleSox, tossing 4⅓ innings of scoreless relief and striking out seven batters.

John Hernandez had a strong outing for the Lefties, scattering three hits and a walk with three strikeouts across 3 ⅓ innings of work.

Wenatchee 6, Port Angeles 5, 11 innings

PA 0 0 0 0 1 3 0 0 0 1 0 — 5 9 3

Wen. 0 1 1 2 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 — 6 8 1

Hitting

Port Angeles — Patterson 1-4, BB, 2B; Holden 2-5, BB, R; Young 1-3, 2B; Strange-Tregear 2-5; Betanco 1-5, HR, R, 3 RBI; Matosich 1-5, HR, R, RBI.

Pitching

Port Angeles — Sprague 3 IP, 3 H, 3 ER, 3 BB, 2 K; Winkley IP, H, ER, 2 BB; Hernandez 3.1 IP, 3 H, BB, 3 K; Dom Miller 3 IP, H, 2 R, 2 BB, 3 K.

Wenatchee — Schlede 2 IP, H, BB, 2 K; Sato 4 IP, 5 H, 4 ER, 3 K; Jones 0.2 IP, H, BB, K; Brooks 4.1 IP, 2 H, R, 7 K.