AREA SPORTS: Wilder 14U falls in championship game

Wilder 14U falls in PNW regional championship

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Wilder 14U answered one big inning against Woodland’s FCA Lumberjacks but couldn’t keep pace with the timber crew, falling 15-5 in five innings in the Pacific Northwest Babe Ruth 14U Regional Championship on Wednesday.

The Lumberjacks put up five in the home half of the first before Wilder answered back with five runs of its own in the second frame.

Brycen Allen tallied two hits in the contest, including an RBI single. Coleman Keate hustled to score on a wild pitch, and Jay Lieberman drove in a pair of runs with a second-inning single.

Kyler Williams added a sacrifice fly to tie the game up at 5 apiece.

Williams, Lieberman and Keate all had troubles on the mound for Wilder 14U, which wrapped the season with a 24-7-1 record.

All three Wilder teams reached their respective Pacific Northwest Babe Ruth Regional Championship games before bowing out.

Self-defense classes

PORT ANGELES — Teens in grades 7-12 are invited to a free self-defense class from noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Port Angeles Main Library, 2210 S. Peabody St.

Coaches from 5th Element BJJ/MMA will lead teens through hands-on jiu-jitsu and kickboxing. Jiu-jitsu is a ground-based martial art that uses technique, leverage and timing to control or escape larger opponents.

Participants should wear clothes that are comfortable for movement.

Pre-registration is preferred, but drop-ins are welcome. Register online at NOLS.org/events. No library card required.

5th Element BJJ/MMA is a Brazilian jiu-jitsu, kickboxing and mixed martial arts gym in Port Angeles.

JeffCo prep physicals

PORT TOWNSEND — Comprehensive physical screenings ahead of the fall prep sports season are available at Jefferson County’s school-based health centers located in Chimacum, Quilcene, Port Townsend and a new clinic opening this fall at Blue Heron Middle School.

Appointments are open to all interested student-athletes in Jefferson County and are good for two years.

To be seen, students must complete the pre-participation sports physical evaluation form and the general consent for services form and HIPPA forms before their appointment.

Forms are available at https://tinyurl.com/PDN-JeffCoPhysicals or they can be picked up at school administration offices or at the Jefferson County Public Health main office.

To schedule an appointment, Call or text 360-390-8590 or call 360-385-9400.

Appointment dates and locations:

• Port Townsend SBHC located in the Gael Stuart Building: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 18, 20 and 25 and from 9 a.m. to noon Aug. 27.

• Blue Heron Middle School: 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Aug. 20, 24 and 27.

• Chimacum SBHC located off the commons in the high school: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 18, 21 and 25, and from 9 a.m. to noon Aug. 28.

• Quilcene SBHC located in the elementary school building: 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Aug. 17 and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 19.

Peninsula Daily News