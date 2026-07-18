EYE ON THE PENINSULA: Administrator contract to be discussed next week

A county administrator contract, municipal code changes required by changes to the state Growth Management Act and two utility construction projects all are items that will be discussed by Peninsula boards and commissions next week.

Clallam County Commissioners

The three Clallam County commissioners will conduct a public hearing regarding a new employment contract with the county administrator during their weekly business meeting on Tuesday.

The commissioners’ work session, at 9 a.m. Monday, will preview items set for action at their formal meeting, which will start at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

The hybrid meetings will be in the county commissioners’ meeting room in the Clallam County Courthouse, 223 E. Fourth St., Port Angeles.

The meetings can be viewed online at https://clallamcowa.portal.civicclerk.com.

To participate via Zoom video, visit https://us06web.zoom.us/j/83692664344.

For audio only, call 253-215-8782 then enter meeting ID 836 9266 4344 and passcode 12345.

Agenda items include:

• An agreement with the state Administrative Office of the Courts for $114,692 to support the Family and Juvenile Court improvement plan.

• An amended agreement with the state Department of Health for a $23,305 Maternal and Child Health Block Grant.

• An amended agreement with the state Department of Health for $1,630,448 to fund foundational public health services, the recreational shellfish program and WIC nutrition programs.

• A request to waive bid requirements and for a $93,436 contract with Cities Digital, Inc. for an onsite sewage system data platform.

• An agreement with Molina Healthcare to provide clinical services for incarcerated persons.

• An agreement with Medusind, Inc to provide medical billing services for incarcerated persons.

• A renewed agreement with the Washington State Military Department and State 911 Funds for $79,131 in pass-through funding for emergency dispatch centers.

• An agreement with Washington Military Department and U.S. Department of Homeland Security for a $42,700 State Homeland Security Program grant for emergency management.

• A position review for a harm reduction program coordinator in Health and Human Services.

• Request for qualifications for professional engineering services on the 3 Crabs Road overtopping study. Qualifications must be received by 3 p.m. Aug. 18.

• Request for qualifications for professional engineering services for Safe Street 4 All Safety Action Plan. Qualifications must be received by 3 p.m. Aug. 18.

• Call for bids for Bullman Beach Water Association water treatment system improvements. Bids must be received by 10 a.m. Aug. 18.

• An agreement with the North Olympic Land Trust for up to $1.4 million to provide a conservation easement on the Big Red Barn Farm.

• Pre-application questionnaire with Department of Commerce for a $300,000 Connecting Housing to Infrastructure Program Grant for Peninsula Housing Authority’s Eklund at Gales multifamily residential project.

• A request from the Peninsula Housing Authority for the county to waive sewer development charges for its Eklund at Gales and Eklund Heights projects in the Port Angeles eastern urban growth area.

• An amended agreement with the state Administrative Office of the Courts for $22,256 to convert documents from the OnBase system to Enterprise Justice.

• An agreement with the state Department of Commerce’s Office of Crime Victims Advocacy for a $55,138 Victim Witness Assistance Grant.

• An amended agreement with the state Department of Ecology for $20,000 to introduce laboratory-raised pinto abalone into selected sites in Clallam County.

• An amended agreement with System Operations Services, LLC to continue as the lead operator at the Clallam Bay and Sekiu wastewater treatment plants, pending the hiring of a full-time employee.

• A monthly commissioner forum.

The meeting agendas are posted at https://clallamcowa.portal.civicclerk.com.

Public comment may be sent to loni.gores@clallamcountywa.gov.

Other Clallam County meetings:

Meeting agendas are posted at https://clallamcowa.portal.civicclerk.com.

• The Clallam County Revenue Advisory Commission meeting scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Monday has been canceled.

• The Clallam County Marine Resources Committee meeting scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Monday has been canceled.

• The Clallam County Board of Health will meet at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The hybrid meeting will be in the county commissioners’ meeting room in the Clallam County Courthouse, 223 E. Fourth St., Port Angeles.

• The Solid Waste Advisory Committee will meet at 3 p.m. Wednesday.

The hybrid meeting will be in room 160 at the Clallam County Courthouse, 223 E. Fourth St., Port Angeles.

• The Fair Advisory Board will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

The hybrid meeting will be in room 160 at the Clallam County Courthouse, 223 E. Fourth St., Port Angeles.

To join the meeting online, visit www.zoom.us/join or call 1-253-215-8782, then enter meeting ID 881 0699 0452 and passcode 12345.

• The Clallam County Finance Committee will meet at 9 a.m. Thursday.

The committee will meet in room 160 at the Clallam County Courthouse, 223 E. Fourth St., Port Angeles.

Jefferson County commissioners

The three Jefferson County commissioners will meet at 9 a.m. Monday.

The hybrid meeting will be in the commissioners’ chambers at the Jefferson County Courthouse, 1820 Jefferson St., Port Townsend.

To join the meeting online, visit https://zoom.us/j/93777841705.

For audio only, call 1-253-215-8782 and enter access code 937-7784-1705#.

Public comments emailed to jeffbocc@co.jefferson.wa.us will be included in the meeting minutes. Comments also may be made in person, via Zoom or by telephone.

The full agenda is expected to be posted at www.co.jefferson.wa.us under the BoCC Agenda link in the “Helpful Links” section at the bottom of the page.

Other Jefferson County meetings:

The county’s meeting schedule is posted at https://co.jefferson.wa.us.

• The Lodging Tax Advisory Committee will conduct a special meeting at 9 a.m. Tuesday.

The hybrid meeting will be in the county commissioners’ chambers at the Jefferson County Courthouse, 1820 Jefferson St., Port Townsend.

To join the meeting online, visit https://us06web.zoom.us/j/82621725610.

For audio only, call 253-215-8782 then enter meeting ID 826 2172 5610.

• The North Pacific Coast Marine Resources Committee will meet at 4 p.m. Tuesday.

The hybrid meeting will be at the University of Washington Olympic Natural Resources Center, 1455 S. Forks Ave., Forks.

To join the meeting online, visit https://us06web.zoom.us/j/86797939275?pwd=LpFWWmb3uABv8zRamzvRhXXxr8D9tM.1.

For audio only, call 253-215-8782 then enter meeting ID 867 9793 9275 passcode 1234.

• The Housing Fund Board will meet at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The hybrid meeting will be in the county commissioners’ chambers in the Jefferson County Courthouse, 1820 Jefferson St., Port Townsend.

To join the meeting online, visit https://us06web.zoom.us/j/91098454388.

• The Jefferson County Water Utility Coordinating Committee will meet at 3 p.m. Wednesday.

The hybrid meeting will be in the Pacific Room at Jefferson County Public Health, 615 Sheridan St., Port Townsend.

To join the meeting online, visit https://zoom.us/j/99232457357?pwd=iXphcx6blEFNPJ0EFdHoRIdoEfLMyW.1.

For audio only, call 253-215-8782 then enter meeting ID 992 3245 7357 and passcode 549016.

• The Jefferson County Planning Commission meeting scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Wednesday has been canceled.

• The Jefferson County Solid Waste Advisory Committee meeting scheduled for 3 p.m. Thursday has been canceled.

• The Chimacum Drainage District will meet at 5 p.m. Thursday.

The district will meet at the Jefferson County Library, 620 Cedar Ave., Port Hadlock.

The agenda is expected to be posted at https://test.co.jefferson.wa.us/WeblinkExternal/Browse.aspx?startid=10460398&dbid=0&repo=Jefferson.

Clallam County Public Utility District

Clallam County Public Utility District commissioners will award two construction projects during a special meeting at 9 a.m. Tuesday.

The hybrid meeting will be in the Lake Crescent boardroom at the PUD’s main office, 104 Hooker Road, Sequim.

To join the meeting online, visit https://us06web.zoom.us/j/84721624204?pwd=Q0pCaVRLWXFqeWpONVFYaFM0UFB2UT09.

For audio only, call 1-253-215-8782, then enter meeting ID 847 2162 4204 and passcode 718170.

The agenda is expected to be posted at https://clallampud.community.highbond.com/Portal.

Jefferson County Public Utility District

Jefferson County Public Utility District commissioners will hear a report on water source levels from Bill Graham when they meet at 4 p.m. Tuesday.

The commissioners also will discuss the performance of a public employee in executive session during a special meeting at 3 p.m. Tuesday.

The hybrid meetings will be in the PUD offices at 310 Four Corners Road, Port Townsend.

To join the meetings online, visit www.zoom.us/my/jeffcopud or call 833-548-0282, meeting ID 4359992575#.

The agendas are posted at https://jeffpud.diligent.community/Portal/MeetingTypeList.aspx.

Jefferson Transit Authority

The Jefferson Transit Authority board will conduct a public hearing regarding its proposed 2026-2031 transit development plan when it meets at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The hybrid meeting will be in the Jefferson Transit board room, 63 Four Corners Road, Port Townsend.

To join the meeting online, visit https://us06web.zoom.us/j/87641174508.

For audio only, call 877-853-5257 and enter webinar ID 876 4117 4508.

The full agenda is posted at https://jeffersontransit.com/AgendaCenter/Jefferson-Transit-Authority-Board-2.

Clallam Conservation District

Clallam Conservation District supervisors will consider a contract extension with Susan Johnson for election support services through December 2o27 during a special meeting at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The hybrid meeting will be in the district’s conference room, 228 W. First St., Suite H, Port Angeles.

To join the meeting online, visit https://us06web.zoom.us/j/83898171687.

For audio only, call 253-215-8782 and enter meeting ID 838 9817 1687.

The full agenda is posted at https://www.clallamcd.org/board-meetings.

Port Angeles city

The Port Angeles City Council will conduct a public hearing regarding municipal code amendments required by changes to the state Growth Management Act during a regular meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

The hybrid meeting will be in council chambers at city hall, 321 E. Fifth St., Port Angeles.

To join the meeting online, visit https://cityofpa.webex.com/cityofpa/j.php?MTID=me11a1b2735382d5f3980d10803a5e2b0.

For audio only, call 844-992-4726 then enter access code 2551 060 0698 and password 86759945.

The full agenda is posted at https://www.cityofpa.us/583/Meetings-Agendas.

Port Townsend city

The Port Townsend City Council will consider eliminating accounting funds that are no longer in use when it meets at 6 p.m. Monday.

The hybrid meeting will be in council chambers at city hall, 540 Water St., Port Townsend.

To view the meeting live, visit www.cityofpt.us/citycouncil/page/agendasminutesvideos.

To join the meeting online, visit https://zoom.us/j/98187633367.

For audio only, call 253-215-8782 and enter the meeting ID 981 8763 3367.

Written comments may be submitted at https://publiccomment.fillout.com/cityofpt.

The agenda is expected to be posted at https://cityofpt.us/citycouncil/page/agendasminutesvideos.

Chimacum School Board

The Chimacum School Board will conduct a public hearing regarding its proposed 2026-27 budget when it meets at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

The board will meet in Room 702 at Chimacum Elementary School, 91 West Valley Road, Chimacum.

The full agenda and meeting link are expected to be posted at go.boarddocs.com/wa/chimacum/board.nsf/public.

Port Angeles schools

The Port Angeles School Board will conduct a workshop during a special meeting at 9:15 a.m. Tuesday.

The board also will meet at 5 p.m. Thursday.

The board will meet in room 208 at Lincoln Center, 905 W. Ninth St., Port Angeles.

The meeting will stream at https://www.youtube.com/@portangelesschooldistrict.

The agenda is expected to be posted at https://www.boarddocs.com/wa/pasd/Board.nsf/public.

Jefferson Healthcare

Jefferson Healthcare commissioners will meet at 2 p.m. Wednesday.

The hybrid meeting will be in the executive conference room at Jefferson Healthcare, 834 Sheridan St., Port Townsend.

For audio only, dial 509-598-2842. The conference ID number is 613756871#.

The full agenda is expected to be posted at https://jeffersonhealthcare.org/hospital-commission.

Fire District 2

Clallam County Fire District 2 commissioners will discuss hiring a consultant to find a new fire chief when they meet at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

The hybrid meeting will be in the district administrative office, 1212 E. First St., Port Angeles.

To join the meeting online, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85838855316?pwd=kI1ztxID3fR9LZEgBxLnPPzQMXq89b.1.

For audio only, call 253-215-8782, then enter meeting ID 858 3885 5316 and passcode 920367.

The agenda is posted at https://www.clallamfire2.org/commissioners-meetings.

Fire District 3

Clallam County Fire District 3 commissioners will meet at 1 p.m. Tuesday.

The hybrid meeting will be in the district’s training and operations center, 255 Carlsborg Road, Sequim.

To join the meeting online, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84401730144?pwd=Y2ZtS0wzSDFLVlVlTG9CUW9GdDVidz09.

For audio only, dial 253-215-8782 then enter meeting ID 868 5240 5153 and passcode 912707.

The agenda is expected to be posted at https://ccfd3.org/board-meetings.

The district covers the east side of Clallam County with a small portion in Jefferson County.

East Jefferson Fire-Rescue

The East Jefferson Fire-Rescue commissioners will meet at 3 p.m. Tuesday.

The hybrid meeting will be in Station 6, 9193 Rhody Drive, Chimacum.

The agenda and meeting link are expected to be posted at https://www.ejfr.org.

Quilcene Fire Rescue

The Quilcene Fire Rescue commissioners will discuss state Department of Natural Resources trust lands when they meet at 7 p.m. Monday.

The hybrid meeting will be in Station 21, 70 Herbert St., Quilcene.

The full agenda is posted at https://quilcenefirerescue.org.

Cemetery commission

The Quilcene Cemetery commissioners will meet at 7 p.m. Monday.

The commission will meet at the Quilcene Museum, 151 E. Columbia St., Quilcene.

The public is invited to attend.