Day of Play, music and arts set this weekend

Port Angeles’ Day of Play highlights music and arts events set for this weekend.

• Port Angeles Parks and Recreation will host a citywide Day of Play from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday at the Gateway Transit Center, 125 E. Front St., and a variety of other venues across the city.

The Day of Play brochure also will serve as a Kids Passport. Get it stamped at participating activities and turn it in at the Parks and Recreation office by 5 p.m. Aug. 1 for a chance to win prizes.

The brochure can be downloaded from the Parks and Recreation website or picked up at 308 E. Fourth St., Port Angeles.

A limited numbers of brochures will be available at Day of Play activities.

Prizes include $25 Swain’s gift cards, a one-month YMCA membership, tokens for free Welly’s ice cream, a family package to the Port Angeles Fine Arts Center’s Wintertide Festival, a four-hour rental of the Loomis Cabin at Lincoln Park, a one-Hour laser tag party for up to 12 players at Red Line Laser Tag and a Bubble Blaster from Strait Up Foam Fun.

Day of Play activities include:

— Olympic Peninsula Rowing Association will offer free rowing at Hollywood Beach, 121 Railroad Ave., from 9 a.m. to noon.

— Olympic Coast Discovery Scavenger Hunt will be at the transit center from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

— The North Olympic Library System will host a sports equipment swap at the Port Angeles Main Library, 2210 S. Peabody St., from 10:30 a.m. to noon.

— Outdoor games will be in the courtyard at the Port Angeles Fine Arts Center, 1203 E. Lauridsen Blvd., from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

— The Port Angeles Farmers Market will host a planting station at the transit center from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

— Boating, sailing and water safety events will be at the transit center from noon to 3 p.m.

— Shore Aquatic Center, 225 E. Fifth St., will host a free, open swim from noon to 4 p.m.

— Coloring, search and find will be at Welly’s Real Fruit Ice Cream, 115 E. Railroad Ave., from noon to 9 p.m.

— A bouncy house will be at the YMCA, 302 S. Francis St., from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

— Nic’s Legendary Entertainment will host miniature golf and other yard games next to the Dream Playground at Erickson Playfield, 302 Race St., from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

— Red Line Laser Tag will host an event at the Vern Burton Center, 308 E. Fourth St., from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

— The Juan De Fuca Foundation for the Arts will host a free concert by Reckless Dove at City Pier, 315 N. Lincoln St., from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

For more information, call Parks and Recreation at 360-417-4550, email parks andrecreation@cityofpa.us or visit https://cityofpa.us/1287/Port-Angeles-Day-of-Play.

• Concerts in the Barn will finish its season with concerts by Barston Sisters and friends at 2 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the Quilcene Lantern, 7360 Center Road, Quilcene.

Concertgoers are encouraged to reserve a seat for the free events at www.ticketstripe.com/event-list/concerts-in-the-barn.

The Barston Sisters — violinist Elisa and cellist Amy — will be joined by violinist Marka Silverman, violist Kayleigh Miller, cellist Zoey Silverman, clarinetist Joel Wallgreen, flutist Patti Monson and pianist Xiaohui Yang for Friday’s performance of a new musical tale, “Amy’s Journey,” an illustrated and narrated tale composed by Adam Silverman.

The program will be directed by Ryan Dakota Farris, illustrated by Tim Girvin, and the libretto was written by Leigh Hearon.

Saturday’s program will begin with Elisa and Amy performing a set of Scottish music by Alasdair Fraser and Natalie Haas and some traditional songs.

Yang will join the sisters on Ludwig van Beethoven’s Piano Trio in B-flat Major, Op. 97 (“Archduke.”)

Following an intermission, the sisters will be joined by Yang and Miller for Piano Quartet No. 2, Op. 26 in A major by Johannes Brahms.

• Abracadabra Trip will perform a free concert to launch its new EP “Something New” at 5 p.m. Saturday at Marrowstone Vineyards, 423 Meade Road, Nordland.

The band is composed of Laura Newman, known as Magic Mama Earth, on vocals, John Medeski on keyboards, Sebastian Gonzalez on guitar, Debbie Yambala on drums and Juan Gallego on bass.

The five-track EP, which features psychedelic rock and soul music, was recorded by Grammy-nominated producer Zé Luis Oliveira at the Atelier Studios and Woodstock Sessions in New York.

The album, Abracadabra Trip’s first, will be released Friday at www.abracadabratrip.com and on major streaming services Saturday.

• A reception is planned for Jandi Small from 4 to 7 tonight at Blue Whole Gallery, 129 W. Washington St., Sequim.

Small, who creates oil paintings on canvas, is the winner of this year’s Lavender Festival art contest.

Attendees will be able to enjoy light refreshments while they view lavender-themed art by gallery members and the unveiling of the 2026 Lavender Festival poster featuring Small’s art.

Small will be available to talk about her art and sign copies of the festival poster.

For more information, visit www.bluewhole gallery.com.

• Librarians will perform in Port Angeles and Port Townsend this weekend to debut “Still Here,” an album of original material.

The band will perform at 7 p.m. Friday at Field Arts & Events Hall, 201 W. Front St., Port Angeles.

They also will perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday during the Rainshadow Concerts series at Rainshadow Recording in Building 315 at Fort Worden Historical State Park, 200 Battery Way, Port Townsend.

Tickets for Friday’s show are $25 to $32 per person at www.fieldhallevents.org/tickets. They are $25 per person at www.ticketstorm.com/c/17038/rainshadow recording or $30 at the door for Saturday’s show.

The Bellingham-based band is composed of wife and husband combo Carly James, lead vocals and electric guitar, and bassist Kevin Nelson with Joel Ricci on pocket trumpet and Nakos Marker on slide guitar.

Librarians perform folk, rock and jazz and started by playing songs by writers such as Vic Chesnutt, Greg Brown, Ani DiFranco, Tom Waits and Robyn Hitchcock.

With the addition of Ricci​, a songwriter from Port Angeles, the band began to move into original music.

The band earned its name because its earliest performances were after-hours gigs at Bison Bookbinding and Letterpress, a print shop owned by James and Nelson.

• The East Meets West Chaos in the U.S. tour will come to Port Angeles at 6 p.m. Sunday at the Little Devil’s Lunchbox, 315 E. First St., Port Angeles.

Tickets for the punk music concert are $20 per person.

The tour features Bay Area hardcore pioneers FANG with the Arizona-based hardcore band The Besmirchers and the Shanghai-based freak-punk group Round Eye.

• Kermet Apio and Quinn Fitzegerald will perform for Comedy Night in the Sunset Lounge at 8 p.m. Saturday at Field Arts & Events Hall, 201 W. Front St., Port Angeles.

General admission seating for the 21-and-older event is $30 per person at www.fieldhallevents.org/tickets.

• “Kinship: A Collaboration With Nature” will open during a reception from 5 to 7 tonight at the Port Angeles Fine Arts Center, 1203 E. Lauridsen Blvd., Port Angeles.

Attendees will be able to enjoy light refreshments while they view the exhibit and meet with the artists.

The exhibit features contemporary artists working with living materials, ecological processes and forms drawn from the natural world.

“Kinship” will remain on display in the center’s Esther Webster Gallery through Sept. 13.

For more information, visit www.pafac.org.

• Keith Dekker and Tom del Hotal will present “Summer Orchard Care and Pruning” at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Woodcock Demonstration Garden, 2711 Woodcock Road, Sequim.

The free workshop is part of the Clallam County Master Gardeners’ Digging Deeper gardening series.

Dekker and de Hotal will begin with a presentation and Q&A regarding watering, fertilizing, pest control and summer pruning principles. It will then move into the orchard for hands-on demonstrations on a variety of fruit trees.

For more information, call 360-565-2679 or visit https://extension.wsu.edu/clallam.

• The JeffCo Community Tool Library will celebrate its first anniversary with a hot dog bonanza from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday the Jefferson County Fairgrounds, 4907 Landes St., Port Townsend.

The party will kick off with a hot dog barbecue and a sale of donated and surplus tools.

Other featured activities include music provided by DJ Sienna from KPTZ radio, games and tours of the tool library, which allows residents to borrow from hundreds of tools instead of purchasing items they may only use occasionally.

The library has power tools, woodworking equipment, gardening tools and household equipment for community members to borrow.

Funds raised will support the continued growth of the JeffCo Community Tool Library.

For more information, visit www.jeffcorepair.com.

• The Olympic Peninsula Art Association will host a reception for the artists in the Plein Air Paint Out at 3 p.m. Saturday in the clubhouse at Pioneer Park, 387 E. Washington St., Sequim.

Port Townsend-based plein air artist Joyce Hester will judge the paintings during the event.

The contest will start at 9 a.m. at Bluffs Cidery and Lavender Farm, 1025 Finn Hall Road, Port Angeles, and the public is welcome to stop by to see artists from across Western Washington try to complete a painting outdoors in one day.

The first-place winner will receive $350. Second place will be awarded $200. The third-place painter will receive gift certificates.

For more information, visit www.opaagroup.org.

• The North Olympic Library System will present “Plant a Mocktail Garden” from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday at the Forks Branch Library, 171 S. Forks Ave., Forks.

Participants can plant a mocktail herb garden to take home.

Recipe cards for each herb will be available along with all necessary supplies.

For more information, visit www.nols.org.

• The Jefferson County Fair will host a bingo fundraiser from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds, 4907 Landes St., Port Townsend.

Games cost $2 per card, and there will be a prize for every game.

There also will be a bake sale, hot dogs and chili for sale and a silent auction.

Proceeds will benefit the Jefferson County Fair.

For more information, call 206-427-8906 or email kristi.jeffco.events@gmail.com.