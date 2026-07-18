72-hour film challenge to launch this month

PORT ANGELES — Lara Starcevich and Mark Schwartz will host a launch party for the second 72-Hour Film Challenge at 6 p.m. July 30.

Three required elements — a character, a prop and a line of dialogue — will be revealed during the event at Studio Bob, 118½ E. Front St., Port Angeles.

Contestants will then have 72 hours to create a short film that includes the specified elements.

The films will be screened at during an event at 5 p.m. Aug. 6. Admission will be by donation.

For more information, email Starcevich at larastarsearch@gmail.com or Schwartz at alchemy88@me.com.