Equipment adjustment

Bill Gyori, Tim Coville, Jeff Secord and Kevin Camacho of Interwest Construction Inc. make adjustments to a concrete saw at the intersection of First and Chambers streets in Port Angeles. The crew is performing pedestrian improvement work as part of the city’s First and Front Pedestrian Enhancements project, which includes work on sidewalks, curbs and ramps, signage, striping and crosswalks. Work along First and Front streets is expected to continue through Aug. 17. (Kelley Lane/Peninsula Daily News)

Bill Gyori, Tim Coville, Jeff Secord and Kevin Camacho of Interwest Construction Inc. make adjustments to a concrete saw at the intersection of First and Chambers streets in Port Angeles.

The crew is performing pedestrian improvement work as part of the city’s First and Front Pedestrian Enhancements project, which includes work on sidewalks, curbs and ramps, signage, striping and crosswalks.

Work along First and Front streets is expected to continue through Aug. 17.