AREA SPORTS: Port Angeles High School basketball camp for grades 4-7 set Monday through Thursday

Discovery Bay Women’s Golf Club and Port Townsend Women’s Golf Club joined forces to play their annual Memorial Scramble on June 25 th . This year, Discovery Bay hosted the event, followed by a luncheon and shared memories and photos of past golf club members who have passed away but will always be remembered. The popular annual inter-club scramble format tournament was won by the team of Terry Graham, Eilleen Stretch and Judy Krebs, who sank an eagle on the 6th hole on the way to a gross round of 32.

PAHS youth basketball camp starting Monday

PORT ANGELES — A four-day summer basketball skills clinic hosted by the Port Angeles High School boys basketball coaching staff runs Monday through Thursday.

The camp is for incoming fourth-through-seventh grade boys and girls.

Fourth and fifth graders will attend from 10 a.m. to noon while sixth and seventh graders will attend from 12:15 p.m. to 2:15 p.m.

Players of all skill levels are welcome.

The clinic will focus on basketball fundamentals such as ball handling, shooting, defense and team play.

Attendees should bring athletic shoes and a water bottle. Players also can bring their own basketball.

The cost is $50.

To register, email coach Kevin Ruble at Kruble@portangelesschools.org.

Select team hoops

PORT ANGELES — Registration for Port Angeles Youth Basketball’s fourth through eighth grade boys and girls basketball teams is open through Aug. 21.

Port Angeles Youth Basketball’s AAU season will run from September through March for the grade-level based squads.

The cost is $300 and a uniform deposit of $50 also will be required when registering.

Try-outs are planned Aug. 18-21.

To register, visit https://tinyurl.com/PDN-PAYB2627.

The program will host between six-to-eight tournaments this season and are offering season pass discounts during registration only.

Season passes are $75 for adults, $25 for military/seniors/children with a limit of two adults and two military/seniors/children passes per family.

Single tournament passes are $20 for adults, $12 for military/seniors/children.

Free BMX race day

PORT ANGELES — A free open house for kids ages 3-17 and their parents to try out BMX racing will be hosted by Lincoln Park BMX, 1798 W. Lauridsen Blvd., on Aug. 5.

Participants must be able to ride a two-pedal bicycle unassisted.

First-time riders are invited to attend from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Lincoln Park BMX has loaner helmets and bicycles available.

Dress in long pants, a long-sleeved shirt and closed-toed shoes, and volunteers will help newcomers get started.

Registration is required at https://tinyurl.com/PDN-BMXOpenHouse26.

Sprint boat races

PORT ANGELES — Extreme Sports Park will host the American Sprint Boat Racing Series’ for a weekend of sprint boat racing July 25-26.

Gates open at 8:30 a.m. with races starting at 10 a.m.

Weekend passes are $68 for ages 13-64, $63 for seniors and military and $37 for 6-12.

One-day passes are $47/$42/$26.

General camping is $47 per night. Pit-side camping is $68 per night.

To purchase tickets, visit https://tinyurl.com/PDN-SprintBoats1.

The races will be live streamed at https://www.youtube.com/@ASBR-PRO-RACING-SERIES.

For sponsorship opportunities and VIP tickets email keliemorrison@gmail.com.

Peninsula Daily News