Former crab festival executive director dies

The former executive director of the Dungeness Crab & Seafood Festival has died.

Scott Nagel, 73, died Monday at his home following a lengthy hospitalization, the Seattle Times reported Thursday.

Nagel organized, directed and produced the Dungeness Crab & Seafood Festival for 23 years, retiring from the role in March 2024.

Nagel is survived by his wife, Karen, and their daughter, Miki.

“We’re very deeply grateful for what Scott did,” Crab Festival Executive Director Rose Thompson said. “He created a legacy event here on the Peninsula. He drew a massive amount of national and international attention to our little neck of the woods.”

The festival’s board sends its thoughts and prayers to the Nagel’s family, Thompson said.

“This is a big loss, and we’re deeply saddened by the news,” she said.

Nagel had been ill for 3 1/2 years, according to a GoFundMe page set up to raise money for his medical bills and now funeral costs.

“Three and a half years ago, Scott’s life changed dramatically when he became gravely ill with a whole-body infection,” the page states at tinyurl.com/PDN-Scott-Nagel. “He spent over five months in Harborview’s ICUs, enduring a grueling 22-hour surgery on his back and spine.”

Nagel suffered medical setbacks during his recovery from surgery, according to the GoFundMe page.

“Scott passed away at home with his family,” the page states. “Karen has lost her best friend of 40+ years. Sadly, that isn’t the hardest part going forward. Scott was sick for a very long time and didn’t have medical insurance for a large part of it. Karen is facing burial cost and astronomical medical bills.”

No services have been planned, according to the website.

The GoFundMe had raised $15,403 toward a goal of $18,000 by Thursday afternoon.

The Crab Festival donated to Nagel’s GoFundMe account on June 29 and posted about Nagel on its social media page to share the link to the page.

“Some people help build a festival. Others help build a community. Scott Nagel did both,” the social media post states. “Long before thousands of people gathered on the Port Angeles waterfront each October to celebrate fresh Dungeness crab, live music, local businesses and community, Scott was one of the visionaries who helped make it happen. As one of the founders of the Dungeness Crab & Seafood Festival — the predecessor to today’s Dungeness Crab Festival — his leadership, dedication and belief in our community laid the foundation for what has become one of the Olympic Peninsula’s signature events.”

“Please keep (Nagel’s) family in your heart,” the GoFundMe page states. “Scott asked for no service. Celebrate his life by listening to music and dancing around the room.”

In addition to his work on the crab festival, Nagel was the executive producer of the Ocean Shores Razor Clam Festival and the Ocean Shores Sand & Sawdust Festival, according to his LinkedIn page. He also worked as the president of Birchhill Enterprises, a special event consulting company focusing on event management, consulting and economic impact.

Nagel also was the executive director of Washington Festivals & Events Association, executive director of the Sequim Lavendar Festival, vice president of the International Festivals and Events Association and executive director of Northwest Folklife, according to his LinkedIn page.

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Reporter Emily Hanson can be reached by email at emily.hanson@peninsuladailynews.com.