Best of Peninsula — Voting going on now!

It’s time again to vote for the Best of the Peninsula!

Now that the top 5 nominees from each category have been determined, the Best of the Best voting will begin July 13 and end at midnight July 26.

In separate Clallam County and Jefferson County and West End ballots, voters will be asked to pick their favorites in a variety of topics, and vote to choose the best of the best!

Voters will be asked to register only one time in each county in order to cast their ballots and may cast one vote per day.

Best of the Peninsula is conducted by the advertising department online at peninsuladailynews.com, sequimgazette.com and forksforum.com.

This marks the 31st consecutive year for the Clallam and Jefferson County contest and the 3rd year for Best of the West End. Join the Peninsula Daily News, Sequim Gazette, and Forks Forum in recognizing the incredible people and organizations that make our communities special!

Join in the fun and vote for your favorites and best of luck to those in the running for Best of the Peninsula 2026!

Best of Peninsula Contest Links:

• Clallam County

• Jefferson County

• West End