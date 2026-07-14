Adult weekend summer camp wins Pirate Pitch competition

PORT ANGELES — A “grown-up girls camp” proposed by Michell Gentry won Peninsula College’s first Pirate Pitch competition, a Shark Tank-style contest in which 12 participants presented their ideas to a panel of local business leaders for cash prizes.

The competition, held June 23 in the college’s Little Theater, was the culmination of a course taught this spring by Rob DeCou, a business administration instructor, where students could test their ideas, receive feedback and build confidence in their business skills.

The course served as a pilot for a broader program the college is developing, in which students in the Bachelor of Applied Science program and from community education can work through the steps of starting a business — from testing demand to projecting costs.

“Recognizing early that an idea needs more work or should be paused before moving ahead,” was one of the most important lessons, DeCou said.

The Pirate Pitch competition was funded with a $5,000 award from the National Association for Community College Entrepreneurship’s Everyday Entrepreneur program, which provides community colleges curriculum and financial support to build or grow programs that help students take businesses from idea to launch.

Gentry won $2,000 for a pitch for an adult version of children’s summer camps that would take place on weekends on property she and her husband own. She had additional plans for the business, including summer camps for children.

Amber “Bambi” Hunter, a nurse, won $1,250 for second place for her idea for Tempo TimeBank + Concierge, a business where patients could offer their services in exchange for basic healthcare from physicians.

Bryce O’Steen won $750 for third place for his pitch for O’Steen Handiwork, a handyman business he wants to expand by adding more services and earning additional certifications.

Judging the pitches were John Dmohowski (Drake Associates), Tim Fellin (JLL), Chris Szczepczynski (Marathon Petroleum) and Yara Vargas (BRIX Marine).

DeCou said one of the key benefits of the course was the opportunity for students to learn from and establish connections with experienced local business people.

DeCou, Camilla Rico, the dean of Community Education & Workforce Partnerships, and Christian Bruhn, dean of Baccalaureate Pathways, have been leading the effort to establish an entrepreneurship program at the college.

Because of the interest the pilot Pirate Pitch program drew, DeCou said they will be applying for Phase 2 funding from Everyday Entrepreneur for a three-quarter-long program (rather than one quarter) that integrates marketing, finance, operations and management and culminates in a final pitch for a business concept.

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Reporter Paula Hunt can be reached by email at paula.hunt@peninsuladailynews.com.