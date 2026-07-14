Sequim Girl Scout earns Gold Award accolade

As part of one of three events for her Girl Scout Gold Award project, Skylar Krzyworz provided 100 one-pot gardens, 200 low-cost recipe books, seed packets and plant starts at the Sequim Food Bank last summer. (Skylar Krzyworz)

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Skylar Krzyworz received a Gold Award from Girls Scouts of Western Washington on June 7. She hopes other scouts will pursue the award as late teens because she found scouting offers many life lessons. (Heidi Krzyworz)

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Skylar Krzyworz of Sequim receives a Gold Award, Girl Scouts’ highest achievement, on June 7 in Federal Way from CEO Andrea Anderson of Girl Scouts of Western Washington. (Heidi Krzyworz)

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Skylar Krzyworz of Sequim sits by planter boxes that were refurbished and painted as part of her Gardens to Families program for her Girl Scout Gold Award project that helped create garden beds and offer one-pot gardens, recipe books, plant starts and seeds to families.

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SEQUIM — Skylar Krzyworz of Sequim has earned Girl Scouts’ top accolade and hopes to inspire younger scouts to follow suit.

Krzyworz, 19, was one of 26 Girl Scouts in the Western Washington region to earn the Gold Award, scouting’s highest achievement. The 26 scouts collectively contributed more than 3,700 service hours to their communities, the organization said.

Krzyworz is the first Girl Scout to receive a Gold Award on the North Olympic Peninsula since 2020, and she said she hopes more girls will pursue it.

“I want to show younger girls you don’t have to be older and wiser to take action to change something,” she said.

Krzyworz and her mom Heidi said few girls, about 3 percent to 5 percent, stay in Girl Scouts long enough to be eligible for the Gold Award.

Girl Scouts, depending on their accomplishments and age, can earn Bronze, Silver and Gold awards.

Krzyworz served in her mom’s Troop 45181 as an Ambassador Scout while she was a high school junior and senior. She said her Gold Award is comparable to Scouting America’s Eagle Scout award.

“A Girl Scout has to create her own project from the ground up with a minimum 80-hour project that tackles a root cause of a problem in a community, and it must have a measurable impact,” she said.

For her Gold Award project, Krzyworz wanted to address food insecurity and increase access to healthy food for Sequim residents.

After she applied for and received a grant from Harvest Against Hunger, she partnered with the Sequim Food Bank and the Sequim Boys & Girls Club for a program she called “Gardens to Families” to create garden beds and take-home containers called one-pot gardens — 1- to 2-liter boxes — for families with limited growing space.

Last summer, she helped build eight planter boxes and two A-frame movable beds. She also held three events with one at the food bank during which more than 100 people received one-pot gardens, seed packets, plant starts, low-cost recipe books and hands-on education about growing food at home.

Another event was held at Elk Creek Apartments, where she handed out about 20 one-pot gardens. A third event was held in conjunction with the food bank’s Mobile Food Pantry at the Vintage at Sequim.

Planning dates back to June 2024, Krzyworz said, adding that it took a lot of time and effort to obtain the grant and start the work. She finished in June 2025 and was pinned with the Gold Award nearly a year after she submitted her application.

Krzyworz said her goal was to create long-term opportunities for education, food production and self-sufficiency within the community. She was one of a few Gold Award recipients who opted to speak at the ceremony, saying, “Changing the world does not always mean solving world hunger overnight.

“Sometimes it looks like building a garden bed, handing someone a seed packet, teaching a family how to grow their own food, or simply showing up for your community again and again.”

Life lessons

Krzyworz just completed her first year at Pacific Lutheran University in Parkland, and she will participate in a study abroad program this fall in Mexico as part of her studies in primary education and Spanish. She plans to teach in two languages overseas.

When she was in high school in Sequim, she served a year as an Irrigation Festival princess and was one Sequim High School’s valedictorians for the Class of 2025. She also started volunteering on Saturdays at the food bank in fourth grade, and she continues today when she’s not at school.

Krzyworz started Girl Scouts as a Daisy in kindergarten and continued until she graduated from high school, the last day a girl can be in scouts. She’s now a lifetime member and can be a co-leader in her mom’s troop.

Through scouts, Krzyworz helped animals, first responders and the community, and she sold a lot of cookies — 25,000 boxes over 13 years — to help her see the world and help others.

Krzyworz told her mom she hopes sharing her story might encourage younger girls to stick with Girl Scouts, dream big, and realize they can make a difference in their communities.

“Sometimes all it takes is seeing someone from your own hometown accomplish something to realize that you can do it as well,” Heidi said.

Krzyworz said her mom, a former Girl Scout, encouraged her to stick with it even through tough times when she considered quitting.

“Through perseverance, she knew I was capable of doing it,” she said.

Girl Scouts has been filled with life lessons, she’s found.

“(People don’t) see all the trips you go on, the lessons learned, and you learning to tie knots,” Krzyworz said.

Currently, the oldest Girl Scout in Sequim is 14. Krzyworz said the girl has set a goal to earn a Gold Award too.

“If you’re an older girl, there are troops, and it’s as easy as going on the Girl Scouts website,” Krzyworz said.

There are 12 troops on the Olympic Peninsula, including three in Sequim, six in Port Angeles, two in Port Townsend and one in Forks.

For more information about Girl Scouts, go to girlscouts.org.

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Matthew Nash is a reporter with the Olympic Peninsula News Group, which is composed of Sound Publishing newspapers Peninsula Daily News, Sequim Gazette and Forks Forum. He can be reached by email at matthew.nash@sequimgazette.com.