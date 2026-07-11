LETTER: Yes on Prop. 1

This August, Jefferson County voters will be asked to pass a levy lid lift to fund county parks and indoor and outdoor recreation facilities and programs.

I had to look up levy lid lift. The Jefferson County website states:

“Taxing districts … are limited to a 1 percent increase (in property taxes) in their budgets … unless voters approve a lid lift. Lid lifts allow a district to increase their levy more than the normal limit, up to the new limit stated in the ballot.”

The Proposition 1 Parks and Recreation levy will increase property taxes by 21 cents per $1,000 of assessed property value for six years, amounting to $8.75 a month for a home assessed at $500,000.

If passed, qualifying seniors, veterans and people with disabilities will be exempt under RCW 84.36.381.

This levy will fund parks and recreation in Brinnon, Quilcene, the Tri-Area, Gardiner, the Coyle Peninsula and Port Townsend.

Parks and recreation are unmandated services, i.e., non-essential, and they are at risk of being shut down at the end of 2026 if Jefferson County doesn’t pass Proposition 1.

As Jefferson County resident, you know how essential the 4-H programs, community and rec centers, youth and senior programs, county fairgrounds, playgrounds, campgrounds, hiking trails and other county assets are to keeping the county healthy and vital.

Vote yes on Proposition 1, Parks and Recreation by Aug. 4.

Ellen Sisk

Port Townsend