LETTER: Community loss

Our community has lost not only the executive director of Olympic Theatre Arts, but one of our community’s greatest champions.

David Herbelin’s passing marks the end of an era.

Our hearts are with his wife, Melissa, and daughter, Sabrina.

David believed theater was far more than a stage. He believed it was where people found one another, discovered their talents, built friendships and created belonging.

More than anything, he wanted Sequim to have a shared identity, a place where neighbors come together through the arts, laughter and storytelling. He wanted Sequim to be known not only for its beauty, but also for its creativity and vibrant arts community.

A vocal advocate for Washington’s Cultural Access Program, David believed investing in the arts meant investing in people.

David’s wit was legendary. He was known for his sharp political commentary and for, perhaps reluctantly, operating a lavender farm.

While we grieve, we know the lights will come up, the curtain will rise, and the cast and crew will carry on his legacy.

Like the lavender that defines our town, he cultivated something lasting: a community rooted in creativity and connection.

David has been quoted as stating, “Courage is being scared to death but saddling up anyway.”

We will honor him by doing just that.

Macy Jones

Sequim