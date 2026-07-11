LETTER: Smith for PUD

I am pleased to support John “Jack” Smith for Clallam County Public Utility District No. 1 commissioner.

Jack brings the kind of experience, integrity and thoughtful leadership our community needs.

Throughout his career, he has demonstrated a strong commitment to public service, sound decision-making and fiscal responsibility. He understands the importance of maintaining reliable utility services while planning wisely for the future.

As our PUD faces increasingly complex challenges, from infrastructure improvements to long-term energy planning, we need commissioners who ask good questions, listen carefully and make informed decisions.

I believe Jack has those qualities. His background and experience have prepared him to evaluate issues objectively and work collaboratively with fellow commissioners and PUD staff.

Equally important, Jack understands that the PUD exists to serve its customers. He recognizes the need to balance dependable service, responsible stewardship of public resources and affordable rates for the families and businesses that rely on our public utility every day.

I am confident Jack will be a valuable addition to the PUD board.

I personally know Jack to be a hard-working individual who listens and weighs all sides before he decides. He is not running with any agenda other than a desire to use his experience to help in guiding the PUD for the next six years.

I encourage voters to vote for John “Jack” Smith for PUD commissioner on your primary ballot.

Patty Rosand

Port Angeles