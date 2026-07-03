Trinity UMC installs new pastor

SEQUIM — The Rev. Vonda McFadden has been appointed as the new pastor at Trinity United Methodist Church in Sequim.

McFadden will replace the Rev. Desi Larson.

McFadden served as the pastor at Kelso United Methodist Presbyterian Church for 12 years.

She has also served at United Methodist churches in Castle Rock and Winlock.

McFadden has also served as board president for Family Promise of Cowlitz County and board member for The Health Care Foundation of Longview.

She is accompanied by her husband, Thomas McFadden, who has supported Rev. McFadden’s previous appointments by participating in worship music and providing technical support for audio and video systems.

“I believe we are a team, seeking to live out God’s call in our lives,” says McFadden. “I am eager to begin this new chapter with the people of Sequim Trinity and look forward to the work we will do together in service to this community.”

For more information, call the church at 360-683-5367 or visit www.sequimtumc.org.