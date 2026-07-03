ISSUES OF FAITH: Cherish and preserve freedom

RELIGIOUS FREEDOM IS a tremendous blessing. Can you imagine not being allowed to pray?

In The Book of Mormon, there was a wicked leader who prohibited the people of Alma from praying aloud. If the guards heard the people praying, they would be put to death.

So Alma and his people did “pour out their hearts” to God in their minds, and the Lord “did know the thoughts of their hearts,” (Mosiah 24:12).

Thankfully, the First Amendment states that, “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof.”

The Constitution also forbids any religious test for holding public office.

The president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Dallin H. Oaks, said, “Religious liberty enables believers and faith communities to provide aid to society’s neediest members. Most religions exhort their believers to give to the poor. Most also teach their believers that they are accountable to God for this duty.”

He recommended, “We must pray for the Lord to guide and bless all nations and their leaders. On contested issues, we should seek to moderate and unify.”

Jesus taught, “Love your enemies, bless them that curse you, do good to them that hate you, and pray for them which despitefully use you, and persecute you,” (Matthew 5:44).

D. Todd Christofferson, Second Counselor in the First Presidency of the Church said, “We believe that the most important aspect of the Constitution is its role in promoting and protecting the individual moral agency of God’s children everywhere.” He recommended “to be active citizens by registering, exercising the right to vote, and engaging in civic affairs, always demonstrating Christlike love and civility in political discourse.”

Joseph Smith, the founder of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints said, “I am bold to declare before Heaven that I am just as ready to die in defending the rights of a Presbyterian, a Baptist, or a good (person) of any other denomination; for the same principle which would trample upon the rights of the Latter-day Saints would trample upon the rights of the Roman Catholics, or of any other denomination who may be unpopular and too weak to defend themselves. It is a love of liberty which inspires my soul — civil and religious liberty to the whole of the human race.”

Recently, my wife and I, along with some missionaries and members of our congregation, prepared and served a meal to over 100 people in need. This is hosted weekly at the First United Methodist Church. Our volunteer members worked alongside their people. Our congregation regularly rotates with other groups who donate time and food. It always warms my heart to serve in this capacity. What a blessing to see the good works of so many other faith traditions.

It reminds me of James 2:17-18, “Even so faith, if it hath not works, is dead, being alone. Yea, a man may say, Thou hast faith, and I have works: shew me thy faith without thy works, and I will shew thee my faith by my works.”

Thankfully we’re not in danger of being put to death if we pray aloud, but an erosion of freedoms can happen slowly, or shockingly, quite abruptly at times. We should be aware when state or federal regulations might infringe on our constitutional rights and what implications that could have for any faith.

As we celebrate America’s 250th anniversary, let’s continue to exercise our right to vote, and have grace, love, and civility for those who see issues differently. We are fortunate to have basic rights found in our Declaration of Independence.

We are “Endowed by (our) Creator with certain unalienable rights, among these are life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.”

May we be ever prayerful and diligent in guarding the blessing of religious freedom and give thanks to God for being able to practice one’s religion without fear.

_________

Issues of Faith is a rotating column by religious leaders on the North Olympic Peninsula. Jason Bringhurst is a former Bishop, now serving on the High Council of the Port Angeles Stake of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, ComeUntoChrist.org. His email is jasonbring@gmail.com.