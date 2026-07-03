Fireworks regulations encourage safety during holiday

As people prepare to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence, many fireworks regulations are in effect across the north Olympic Peninsula.

In Clallam County, fireworks are banned within the city limits of both Port Angeles and Sequim. For the unincorporated land east of the Elwha River, consumer fireworks may only be discharged from 9 a.m. to midnight July 4.

For the unincorporated land west of the Elwha River, consumer fireworks may be discharged during the times allowed under Washington State Law.

The state law says fireworks discharge is allowed from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. today and Sunday and from 9 a.m. to midnight Saturday.

Clallam County is under burn restrictions through Oct. 1 and has already had several human-caused fires and wildfires this season, according to a social media post from the Clallam County Sheriff’s Office.

The post encourages people to think of others when discharging fireworks, including that pets and livestock can panic, escape and become injured when they hear fireworks and that many veterans and others living with post-traumatic stress disorder experience significant stress during fireworks.

Deputies will respond to fireworks complaints as staffing and emergency calls allow, according to the post.

In Jefferson County, this will be the last Fourth of July before a permanent ban on consumer fireworks goes into effect, according to the county’s website.

“Dry vegetation, summer winds and the use of fireworks are a combination that has led to destructive fires across the Pacific Northwest in past years. Jefferson County is not immune to that risk,” the website states.

The county code prescribes a fire danger rating system connected to atmospheric conditions, according to the website.

“A high fire hazard is defined as any time when hot, dry weather and low fuel moisture creates conditions where fires start quickly, spread furiously, burn intensely and are difficult to control,” the website states. “Fire officials are continuously monitoring weather, fuels and fire behavior and may decide at any time to elevate the fire danger level as local conditions warrant.”

If a declaration of high fire hazard is issued, all fireworks are immediately prohibited, regardless of date or time.

Fireworks are banned in the city limits of Port Townsend.

For anyone choosing to discharge fireworks, the Jefferson County website offers these safety tips:

• Have a garden hose running and ready or a filled 5-gallon bucket of water before lighting anything.

• Keep a shovel on hand to smother stray sparks or embers.

• Never discharge fireworks near dry grass, brush, trees, wooden fences or structures.

• Always stay with your fireworks. Never light and walk away.

• After use, soak all spent fireworks in water for several hours before placing them in a metal container — not a plastic trash can. Casings can reignite.

• Do not discharge fireworks from a moving vehicle, rooftop or elevated surface.

• Be a good neighbor: Check on wind direction before lighting. Embers travel.

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Reporter Emily Hanson can be reached by email at emily.hanson@peninsuladailynews.com.