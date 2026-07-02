Fourth of July activities set across Peninsula

Fourth of July celebrations are set this weekend, including parades, fireworks displays and free concerts. Events include:

Forks

• The Forks Old Fashioned Fourth of July will begin at 5 p.m. Thursday with the Miss Patriotic Pageant at Tillicum Park. The Frog Jump will follow the pageant at 6 p.m.

Also scheduled on Thursday is a cribbage tournament at 6 p.m. with a $10 entry fee at Forks Congregational Church, 280 Spartan Way.

Friday festivities will begin with a community scavenger hunt from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Forks Branch Library, 171 S. Forks Ave. The library also will have “Moments That Made Us,” an America’s 250th exhibit, on display from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. and a kids’ chess tournament from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

A Moonlight Madness street party will begin at 6 p.m. with a reading of the Declaration of Independence followed by live music from the Richwine Road Band.

The party also will include a mustache competition, a beer garden, vendors and a car smash.

The street party will continue until 10 p.m. Forks Avenue will be closed between Calawah Way and Bogachiel Way from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

On Saturday, there will be a Fourth of July breakfast from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. at Elks Lodge No. 2524, 941 Merchant Road. The annual event is $15 per person, $10 for kids 6-12 and free for those 5 and younger.

At 8 a.m. Mayor Tim Fletcher, with guardsmen from U.S. Coast Guard Station Quillayute River, will raise the flag at Tillicum Park.

Check-in for the grand parade will begin at 8:30 a.m. at Pacific Pizza, 870 S. Forks Ave., and entrants will line up in the parking lot at Forks Outfitters, 950 S. Forks Ave. All parade entrants will be registered to win a $250 drawing.

Signup for the Kiddies Parade will be from 8:30 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. in the parking lot at Peninsula College’s Forks Campus, 481 S. Forks Ave.

The West End Kruzers will clear the parade route with a pre-parade cruise at 11:30 a.m. followed by the Kiddie Parade at 11:45 a.m. and the grand parade at noon.

The Forks Lions Club salmon bake will be from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. in the Ben Dome at Tillicum Park.

Gates will open at 1 p.m. for the demolition derby, which will kick off at 3 p.m.

Fireworks will begin at dusk.

On Sunday, there will be a horseshoe tournament, a fun run, the Paddle Battle in Forks pickleball tournament, Kiddies Play Day and a sacks tournament, all at Tillicum Park.

Port Angeles

• Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6787, Carlsborg, and the Michael Trebert Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, will dedicate the Veterans Circle Flags of Honor Project at 9:45 a.m. Saturday at Mount Angeles Memorial Park, 45 Monroe Road.

The VFW post and the DAR chapter will raise 50 new 5-foot by 8-foot American flags on 15-foot flag poles around the circle. Each flagpole will feature a personalized, gold dedication tag recognizing veterans who have served the nation.

The nylon flags will replace cotton flags, providing a more durable tribute for community observances such Memorial Day, Independence Day and Veterans Day.

The public is invited to attend.

• The Port Angeles Lions Club will host a ringing of the city of Port Angeles’ replica of the Liberty Bell from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Park, 217 S. Lincoln St., Port Angeles.

Attendees will have an opportunity to ring the bell.

• The Clallam Democrats’ Education Action Committee will present a reading of the Declaration of Independence at 3:30 p.m. Saturday at the party’s headquarters, 124 W. First St., Port Angeles.

The program will include a brief history of the original Liberty Bell and the story of the local replica.

• The Port Angeles Chamber of Commerce will host a Fourth of July celebration from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday in downtown Port Angeles.

Activities will include a Kids Zone, Uncle Sam’s Hot Dog Eating Contest, the Fourth of July parade, an apple pie baking contest, live music and a fireworks show over the water.

— Fourth Pat Webber Memorial Pickleball Tournament from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

— Cornhole Tournament from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

— Patriotic Pet Parade starting at 11 a.m.

— Craft and food vendors from noon to 8 p.m.

— The Kids Zone, with laser tag, from noon to 5 p.m.

— Apple pie baking contest starting at noon.

— Beer Garden from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m.

— Uncle Sam’s Hot Dog Eating Contest starting at 2 p.m.

— Lawn Mower Derby from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

— Mars Garden Concert from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

— Fourth of July Parade starting at 6 p.m.

— Black Diamond Junction Concert from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The celebration will conclude with fireworks over the harbor starting at 10:15 p.m.

For more information, visit www.visitportangeles.com/usa250.

Sequim

• The Sequim City Band will present “Sounds of America” at 3 p.m Saturday in the bandshell at the James Center for Performing Arts, 506 N. Sequim Ave., Sequim.

The free outdoor concert represents a musical journey through the country’s past and present.

The program includes: “Americans We” by Henry Fillmore, “13 Stripes, 50 Stars” by Leslie Gilreath, “Lincoln Portrait” by Aaron Copland, with narration by Marty Huffman, “Shenandoah” by Frank Ticheli, a Dixieland jazz medley, “Mambo” from “West Side Story,” by Leonard Bernstein, “Armed Forces Salute,” a musical tribute to those who serve, or have served, in each branch of the U.S. armed services, “Battle Hymn of the Republic,” with the Peninsula Singers. Julia Ward Howe’s words are set to music by Peter J. Wilhousky and edited for concert band by Justin P. Tokke. Move over Mormon Taberacle Choir.

The concert also will include “America, the Beautiful,” also with the Peninsula Singers, with words by Katharine Lee Bates and music by Carmen Dragon. And it will conclude with “The Stars and Stripes Forever” by John Philip Sousa.

Sequim’s Party in the Park will follow the concert.

For more information, visit www.sequimcityband.org.

• The city of Sequim will host a Fourth of July Party at the Park from 4 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Saturday at Carrie Blake Park, 202 N. Sequim Ave., Sequim.

Lawn chairs and picnic blankets are advised for family-friendly activities throughout the afternoon, including classic field day and yard games.

The party also will host food trucks, a beer and wine garden, a splash zone for kids and end with a fireworks display at 10 p.m.

For more information, call the city’s parks division at 360-683-5062 or visit www.sequimwa.gov/1345/4th-of-July-Party-at-the-Park.

Quilcene

• Third Picnic and Potluck is set for 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Worthington Park, 151 E. Columbia St., Quilcene.

Organizers will provide free hotdogs and snacks. Attendees are encouraged to bring a side dish to share.

The annual Fourth of July celebration is sponsored by Quilcene Lions, Quilcene-Brinnon Veterans of Foreign Wars, the Quilcene-Jefferson Masons Lodge #107 and the Quilcene Historical Museum.

Port Townsend

• Indivisible Port Townsend will host an Independence Day celebration at 1 p.m. Saturday on the meadow at Kah Tai Lagoon Park in Port Townsend.

Kosmopolis will entertain in the meadow starting at 12:30 p.m. until a short program of patriotic speeches begins at 1 p.m.

Following the program, Indivible Port Townsend will lead sign-waving along Sims Way.

• The Port Townsend Summer Band will present an outdoor concert to celebrate the nation’s 250th birthday at 1 p.m. Sunday at Pope Marine Plaza, 100 Madison St., Port Townsend.

In the event of rain, the free concert will move into the American Legion’s Marvin G. Shields Memorial Post #26, 209 Monroe St.

Concertgoers are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets.

The program will begin with the national anthem and include the “USA 250 March” by Joseph L. LaRosa, “National Emblem” by E.E. Bagley, “American Heritage March” by John Edmondson, “Col. Bogey March” by Kenneth J. Alford, “American Patrol” by F.W. Meacham, “Port Townsend March” by Karl Bach, “Armed Forces on Parade,” Irving Berlin’s “God Bless America” arranged by Paul Jennings and “Stars and Stripes Forever” by John P. Sousa.

The 40-piece, all-volunteer band, which includes woodwinds, brass and percussion, welcomes players who can read music at a high school level or above.

For more information, visit www.ptsummerband.org.