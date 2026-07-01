Fireworks fundraiser

Chris Cummings, a local director for Young Life, looks over fireworks for sale at a tent in the Walmart parking lot in Port Angeles, a location that is hosting a fundraiser for Young Life on the Peninsula. Fireworks are prohibited in the city limits in Port Angeles, Sequim and Port Townsend, but they can be used between 9 a.m. and midnight July 4 in unincorporated Clallam County east of the Elwha River, and they can be used between June 28 and July 5 in unincorporated Clallam County west of the Elwha River in accordance with state law. They also can be used in unincorporated Jefferson County between June 28 and July 5, unless the fire danger reaches high. As of Tuesday, the fire danger was moderate. Jefferson County’s full fireworks ban will go into effect next year. (Dave Logan/for Peninsula Daily News)

Chris Cummings, a local director for Young Life, looks over fireworks for sale at a tent in the Walmart parking lot in Port Angeles, a location that is hosting a fundraiser for Young Life on the Peninsula.

Fireworks are prohibited in the city limits in Port Angeles, Sequim and Port Townsend, but they can be used between 9 a.m. and midnight July 4 in unincorporated Clallam County east of the Elwha River, and they can be used between June 28 and July 5 in unincorporated Clallam County west of the Elwha River in accordance with state law.

They also can be used in unincorporated Jefferson County between June 28 and July 5, unless the fire danger reaches high.

As of Tuesday, the fire danger was moderate.

Jefferson County’s full fireworks ban will go into effect next year.