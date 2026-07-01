Fire at transfer station includes blaze inside building and trailer

Firefighters respond to a commercial structure fire at the City of Port Angeles Transfer Station on Wednesday that included a trailer with its contents ablaze. (Port Angeles Fire Department)

Port Angeles Fire Department and Clallam Fire and Rescue responded Wednesday to a report of a structure fire at the City of Port Angeles Transfer Station, 3501 W. 18th Street.

According to a PAFD press release, firefighters on the scene found a fire inside Building H, near the trash chute used to load transfer trailers and also inside a trailer directly beneath the chute itself.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the approximately 10-foot by 10-foot blaze inside the transfer station building before it could spread further into the structure, the release said.

With the assistance of transfer station staff, the burning trailer was moved away from the building and its contents emptied so that fire personnel could fully extinguish it.

PAFD praised transfer station employees for their quick response to the situation.

“The Port Angeles Fire Department would like to recognize the outstanding actions of the City of Port Angeles Transfer Station employees,” the release said. “Their quick response in calling 911, safely evacuating members of the public from the building, and assisting with operations was instrumental in the successful outcome of this incident.”

No one was injured in the incident.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined, PAFD said, and the investigation is ongoing. They encouraged the public to practice proper disposal of flammable and hazardous materials.

“While the cause of this incident has not been determined, the Port Angeles Fire Department would like to remind the public that lithium-ion batteries should never be disposed of in household garbage or recycling containers,” the release said. “Damaged, defective or improperly discarded lithium-ion batteries can become damaged during the collection and transfer process, potentially causing fires in garbage trucks, transfer stations, recycling facilities and landfills. Residents are encouraged to dispose of lithium-ion batteries through approved battery recycling or household hazardous waste collection programs to help reduce the risk of these types of fires.”